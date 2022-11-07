Lagos docks three men for illegal firearms possession

The Lagos State government (LASG) has arraigned three men for illegal possession of firearms at an Ikeja Special Offences Court presided over by Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe. The trio of Ayomide Ayodele, Ojo Abowaba and Idris Isiaka were docked on a 2-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

In arraigning the three men, the LASG through its lawyer, Tolulope Esan, told the judge that the defendants were found to own illegal firearms at the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ojodu Division with intent to commit armed robbery.

The prosecutor further disclosed that the alleged offence is contrary to Sections 299 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the defence team to ask the court to admit them to bail.

Responding, Justice Abike-Fadipe declared that the court cannot stand on the existing bail terms that were not before the court.

She directed the defence lawyer to file the earlier bail ruling as delivered by Justice Oyindamola Ogala who had earlier granted the defendants bail. Justice Abike-Fadipe also directed the defendants to continue with the earlier bail granted them, just as she adjourned the matter until February 1, 2023, for trialv

