Lagos doctors raise alarm over discrimination in LASU VC selection process

Medical doctors in Lagos State have raised alarm over the disenfranchisement of clinical lecturers in the vice chancellor selection process at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, lamenting the neglect of due process.

In a joint statement by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, the Medical Guild and the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Branch, the doctors appealed that merit and extant laws be applied in the selection process and warned, “We will use any lawful and legal means to prevent the disenfranchisement of any qualified person including medical doctors with Fellowship.

In the statement signed by Dr. Adetunji Adenekan, chairman of NMA in Lagos State; Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo, the chairman, Medical Guild; and Dr. Mumuni Amisu, the Chairman, MDCAN-LASUTH, the trio appealed that any one of the three finalists in the second selection process be announced by the Lagos State Governor without further delay, since they all have what it takes to put the University in the path of unrivaled progress and excellence in its three core mandates of teaching, research and community service.

They were emphatic that the intervention of the Special Visitation Panel to LASU, Ojo, was in furtherance of a sinister agenda that will not serve good purpose for the progress of the university, adding that it may engender further crisis.

It will be recalled that the process of the appointment of the university Vice Chancellor, which often terminates at the university level with the selection of three adjudged best candidates by the University Joint Senate and Council Selection Committee for consideration of the University Visitor (the State Governor), was completed twice. In each occasion, the University Council had presented three names to the Lagos State Governor for final selection of the Vice Chancellor, but the Governor had ordered fresh selection process each time. The excuse that was given each time the process was scuttled at the last lap on the Governor’s table has always been some petitions from certain quarters within the University.

However, it is noteworthy that a key reason for the protraction in the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor was certain petitions from some members of the University community which queried the propriety of the Selection Committee to have countenanced clinical professors in LASU whose terminal qualification was the Medical Fellowship and not the PhD.

The trio however frowned at the petitions, which they noted could subvert merit, adding, “Section 2.7.5 of the Condition of Service of Lagos State University stated clearly that: ”A recognised doctorate degree (PhD) or a recognised professional qualification in Medicine (Fellowship)” is the basic requirement for teaching and career progression in the university, as in the case in every university in Nigeria”.

The doctors said their interaction with the Panel exposed not only feign ignorance but its prejudice and bias against the Medical Academia and “we fear that their recommendations will reflect such and will only engender crisis.

“We do not have any reason to believe that the previous processes of selection of 9th Vice Chancellor for LASU were not rigorous or not in compliance with laid down procedures and the extant laws of the University.”

They said, “We are afraid that political interference and the seemingly apparent discrimination against the medical profession and established medical education in Nigeria may derail the university system as this will send a message to all clinical lecturers in the Colleges of Medicine in general as unwanted members of the university community and to the selected professors of clinical medicine in the university specifically, as being perceived as second-rate academics in the LASU despite proving their mettle by coming top in the interviews conducted.

