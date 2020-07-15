Health

Lagos doctors suspend 3-day warning strike

Striking medical doctors in Lagos under the auspices of the Medical Guild have suspended its three-day warning strike.

 

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Medical Guild and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo and Secretary, Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, members of the Medical Guild will resume work by 8am tomorrow, Thursday, July 16.

 

The Medical Guild is an association of medical doctors employed by the Lagos State Government, and an affiliate of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

 

The decision to suspend the strike was reached after a Medical Guild Representative Council virtual meeting, which was held yesterday, to deliberate on the strike that commenced on Monday, July 13, 2020.

 

Sodipo had briefed members at the meeting about positive change in the attitude of relevant government agencies towards the resolution of the Medical Guild demands.

 

“The chairman mentioned the intervention of Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other notable Lagosians including the first lady (Dr. Mrs) Sanwo-Olu and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akinolu on the issues, with the promise of complete resolution of all pending issues.

 

The doctors had on Monday embarked on a warning strike over wage disparity between the federal government doctors and their counterparts working in Lagos State, non-payment of hazard allowance, disengagement of doctors at the state isolation centres and two months’ salary arrears.

 

Sodipo disclosed that the decision to suspend the strike was to allow for further engagement with the state government on their demands.

 

It will be recalled that the Medical Guild first issued a 21-day ultimatum to Lagos State Government, presenting its demands and after the expiration of the 21 days, extended it by an additional two weeks.

 

Yet the government did not hold any meeting with the Medical Guild since the Congress decision to extend the expired ultimatum, hence the Congress decision to embark on the strike.

 

 

