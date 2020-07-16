News

Lagos doctors suspend strike

Medical doctors in Lagos State yesterday agreed to suspend a three-day warning strike embarked upon began on Monday. Besides, the doctors agreed to resume work at their respective duty posts in various hospitals in the state effective from today. This was contained in a statement signed yesterday by the Chairman, Medical Guild Representative Council, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo. Sodipo said the doctors had agreed to shelve the strike after a virtual meeting with stakeholders including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Oba of Lagos, HRM Oba Rilwan Akinolu, amongst others.

He said the doctors observed “positive change in attitude” amongst relevant government agencies. Sodipo said: “The doctors resolve that the 3 days’ warning strike should be suspended and work resume by 8a.m. on Thursday 16th July, 2020. “The officers committee should continue to engage relevant government agencies on all the issues that precipitated the strike action.

“The officers committee should call for congress to update on the progress of negotiations. “The government should demonstrate sincerity and commitment during the negotiation in order to avert unnecessary and preventable crisis in the health sector of Lagos state.”

