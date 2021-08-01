Health

Lagos doctors to LASG: Withdraw circular removing housemanship, NYSC doctors from scheme of service

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Appolonia Adeyemi

 

Medical doctors under the aegis of Medical Guild have called on the Lagos State Government to withdraw a recent circular which removed medical doctors undertaking housemanship and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), from the scheme of Service.

The Chairman of Medical Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo, who made this known at a media briefing in Lagos Sunday, said the immediate withdrawal of the circular will pave the way for proper consultation as it is yet to be implemented at the federal or state levels in Nigeria.

Medical Guild, an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) is an association of doctors under the employment of the Lagos State government.

It will be recalled that a Circular titled ‘Internship Programme in Public/ Civil Service with reference number CIR/HOS/21/Vol.1/052 from the office of the Head of Service in Lagos State stated that medical doctors undertaking housemanship and NYSC would be removed from the Scheme of Service following a National Council of Establishment Decision.

According to Sodipo, at its Ordinary General Meeting held in Lagos on August 1, the Congress of the Medical Guild had observed that the content of the circular was at variance with any known International Best Practice and was causing further uncertainty in the health sector; it was also noted that it was at variance with the theme agenda of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Sodipo it has become necessary to seek the withdrawal of the circular to forestall the uncertainty that the circular was creating among young doctors who mostly constitute those undergoing housemanship and the NYSC.

Sodipo said the Congress shall reconvene an Emergency Meeting by August 29, 2021 to appraise and deliberate progress and decide on further actions accordingly.

On the implication of the circular, he said: “These House officers and NYSC doctors play a critical role as first contact doctors in health facilities including teaching hospitals, the general hospitals and the primary health care centres (PHCs).

“By the implication, this circular has created a level of uncertainty for young doctors. All data in the country point to the fact that younger doctors not less than five years are leaving the state and leaving the country in droves because of uncertainty about their career progression.

“This circular has further heightened that anxiety among them. We have received countless calls on this issue.”

Similarly Sodipo reasoned that because these groups of young doctors have been removed from the scheme of service, if there were to be improvement in terms of service, “they would obviously not be carried along; it would not be implemented for them and that would also cause a problem.”

Furthermore, the Chairman of the Medical Guild said as in every profession including medicine: “You need younger colleagues to continue the trend that has already been created. Where you have a situation where colleagues are concerned to carry out the very basic minimum which is housemanship, we are going to have another situation where people leave the country to carry out housemanship in other parts of the world and this will further cause challenges with manpower issues in the state.”

In addition, Sodipo when this circular was released at the federal level, the NMA at the national level met with the Head of Service and the understanding was that this circular was not going to be implemented.

“It came as a shock to us when we saw it in Lagos State,” Sodipo added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: Overwhelmed Italian hospitals give patients oxygen in their cars

Posted on Author Reporter

  People with suspected coronavirus in Naples, Italy, have been given oxygen in their cars after a nearby hospital became overwhelmed with patients. A queue of cars and ambulances formed outside Cotugno Hospital, which appeared unable to cope with the influx of new COVID-19 cases, reports Sky News. Medical workers in the country’s third largest city checked […]
Health

High therapeutic values in cocoyam

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

Cocoyam used to be an ordinary stable in Nigerian homes in the past. Then we went to school and became ‘educated’. The result is that we lost interest in our local food and developed a taste for processed foods. When you buy, and eat such processed food, you are regarded as ‘educated’ and ‘high class’. […]
Health

Watermelon treats kidney disorders, prevents cancers (II)

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

Other benefits of watermelon are: Treats kidney disorders Watermelons contain a lot of potassium, which is very helpful in cleaning out the toxic depositions in the kidney. Moreover, they are helpful in reducing the concentration of uric acid in the blood, thereby reducing the chances of kidney damage and the formation of renal calculi in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica