Lagos doctors to LASG: Withdraw circular removing housemanship, NYSC doctors from scheme of service

Appolonia Adeyemi

Medical doctors under the aegis of Medical Guild have called on the Lagos State Government to withdraw a recent circular which removed medical doctors undertaking housemanship and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), from the scheme of Service.

The Chairman of Medical Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo, who made this known at a media briefing in Lagos Sunday, said the immediate withdrawal of the circular will pave the way for proper consultation as it is yet to be implemented at the federal or state levels in Nigeria.

Medical Guild, an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) is an association of doctors under the employment of the Lagos State government.

It will be recalled that a Circular titled ‘Internship Programme in Public/ Civil Service with reference number CIR/HOS/21/Vol.1/052 from the office of the Head of Service in Lagos State stated that medical doctors undertaking housemanship and NYSC would be removed from the Scheme of Service following a National Council of Establishment Decision.

According to Sodipo, at its Ordinary General Meeting held in Lagos on August 1, the Congress of the Medical Guild had observed that the content of the circular was at variance with any known International Best Practice and was causing further uncertainty in the health sector; it was also noted that it was at variance with the theme agenda of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Sodipo it has become necessary to seek the withdrawal of the circular to forestall the uncertainty that the circular was creating among young doctors who mostly constitute those undergoing housemanship and the NYSC.

Sodipo said the Congress shall reconvene an Emergency Meeting by August 29, 2021 to appraise and deliberate progress and decide on further actions accordingly.

On the implication of the circular, he said: “These House officers and NYSC doctors play a critical role as first contact doctors in health facilities including teaching hospitals, the general hospitals and the primary health care centres (PHCs).

“By the implication, this circular has created a level of uncertainty for young doctors. All data in the country point to the fact that younger doctors not less than five years are leaving the state and leaving the country in droves because of uncertainty about their career progression.

“This circular has further heightened that anxiety among them. We have received countless calls on this issue.”

Similarly Sodipo reasoned that because these groups of young doctors have been removed from the scheme of service, if there were to be improvement in terms of service, “they would obviously not be carried along; it would not be implemented for them and that would also cause a problem.”

Furthermore, the Chairman of the Medical Guild said as in every profession including medicine: “You need younger colleagues to continue the trend that has already been created. Where you have a situation where colleagues are concerned to carry out the very basic minimum which is housemanship, we are going to have another situation where people leave the country to carry out housemanship in other parts of the world and this will further cause challenges with manpower issues in the state.”

In addition, Sodipo when this circular was released at the federal level, the NMA at the national level met with the Head of Service and the understanding was that this circular was not going to be implemented.

“It came as a shock to us when we saw it in Lagos State,” Sodipo added.

