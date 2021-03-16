Education

Lagos donates operational vehicle to NYSC

The Lagos State Government has donated a GAC (GS4) utility vehicle to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Secretariat in Lagos to aid operations of the scheme.

 

The vehicle was presented to the Secretariat on the premises of the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations by the state Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations,

 

Dr. Tayo Bamgbose. The Commissioner, however, reiterated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to place the scheme in the state on an enviable pedestal and also the continued partnership with the NYSC to achieve a seamless workability of its projections.

 

While receiving the car keys, the Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa on behalf of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, management, saff and the entire corps members deployed to serve in Lagos State expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government for its love for the scheme.

 

He thanked the governor for providing an enabling work environment for the operations of the scheme in Lagos State, even as Megwa promised that the vehicle would be put to immediate operational use and assured that the NYSC Scheme would continue to support all laudable activities of the state government with its  wealth of formidable manpower.

 

The Lagos State NYSC Coordination, it would be recalled, had made a passionate request for donation of an operational vehicle to Governor Sanwo-Olu, who promised to earnestly look into the request.

 

The presentation ceremony of the car was attended by top government functionaries, including Directors from the ministry and Assistant Directors from the NYSC State Secretariat.

