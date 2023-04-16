Lagos DPO, 3 policemen in trouble for extortion, intimidation

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has removed the Okokomaiko Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Emmanuel Edebagha as well as three other policemen for allegedly extorting N100,000 from a mobile phone dealer, Onyinyechi Anwusi, in Alaba International Market in the state.

The officers were also accused of harassing and intimidating the victim over a yet to be ascertained offense. The Lagos State Police boss also ordered that the DPO and other officers who were indicted in the extortion allegation be disciplined for their actions. While the DPO is issued a query, the three other policemen are to face orderly room trial to determine their degree of involvement. It was learnt that the DPO was queried for lack of supervision of policemen under his direct supervisor.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the removal of the DPO on his official Twitter handle on Saturday. Hundeyin said the DPO and other officers were already at the State Command headquarters and are awaiting disciplinary actions. “CP Idowu Owohunwa has ordered the immediate removal of DPO Okokomaiko for his lack of supervision of his men. CP Owohunwa has also ordered commencement of disciplinary action against him and all his indicted officers who are already in the state headquarters,” he twitted. It was gathered that the DPO’s ordeal started after the trader lamented how some policemen from the station forcefully extorted the sum of N100,000 from him without finding incriminating evidence on him. A copy of the transaction receipt obtained showed that N101,000 generated from Access Bank mobile App by the victim. The victim narrated that the police officers accosted and searched him without warrant, then forced him to unlock his mobile phone and search through the contents of his phone, but nothing incriminating was found. The officers thereafter forced him to write a statement under duress indicting himself as an internet fraudster, popularly known “as Yahoo boy” and forcefully made him pay the sum of N100,000 for doing nothing.