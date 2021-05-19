Metro & Crime

Lagos: DPOs, others get fresh training on weapons’ handling

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) attached to Lagos State Command have begun fresh training on how to handle weapons. About 110 DPOs and other officers were trained at the command headquarters, Ikeja. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the training, which would last for another one month, commenced in April, and had a manual designed to inject new ideas into the officers and men of the command on weapons’ handling, musketry, Baton and Rifle Exercise (BARE), combat operations, individual manoeuvre and range practice.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu,had promised to regularly embark on training and retraining of officers and men of the command to bring out the best in them with a view to having a better security system in the state. He said: “Odumosu revealed that a similar training is being carried out simultaneously for the rank and file cadre of the command, in batches, in order to be in tune with the re-designed Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force. “He, however, admonishes the officers and men of the command to embrace the initiative and be committed to the new policing agenda of the Inspector- General of Police so as to maintain good service delivery in the state. Odumosu promised to pull all available resources together for the betterment of officers and men and the entire workforce of the command in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Owerri attack: Prison records burnt, Police armoury plundered

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Uzodinma convenes emergency security meeting Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Following the attack and burning of sections of the Imo State Police Headquarter and the Owerri Correctional Services by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, Governor Hope Uzodinma has convened an emergency security meeting. The governor, Monday morning cut short his Easter trip to his country home, Omuma and returned […]
Metro & Crime

#ENDSARS: 3000 files recovered from burnt Igbosere High Court – Lagos CJ 

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has disclosed that about three thousand files has been recovered after the massive damage  by hoodlums at the burnt Lagos High Court, Igbosere during the #ENDSARS protest. The Chief judge said that the State Judiciary has been uploading cases on the DIL system which serves as […]
Metro & Crime

Report: RRS Commander, Disu, removed as major shake-up hits Lagos security structure

Posted on Author Reporter

  In what appears to be a major shake-up in the Lagos security arrangement, Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS), Olatunji Disu has been removed. According to an online news portal, Thepledge, Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police was removed on Wednesday and directed to report to the Operations Department of the Force Headquarters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica