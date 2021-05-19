Lagos: DPOs, others get fresh training on weapons’ handling

Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) attached to Lagos State Command have begun fresh training on how to handle weapons. About 110 DPOs and other officers were trained at the command headquarters, Ikeja. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the training, which would last for another one month, commenced in April, and had a manual designed to inject new ideas into the officers and men of the command on weapons’ handling, musketry, Baton and Rifle Exercise (BARE), combat operations, individual manoeuvre and range practice.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu,had promised to regularly embark on training and retraining of officers and men of the command to bring out the best in them with a view to having a better security system in the state. He said: “Odumosu revealed that a similar training is being carried out simultaneously for the rank and file cadre of the command, in batches, in order to be in tune with the re-designed Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force. “He, however, admonishes the officers and men of the command to embrace the initiative and be committed to the new policing agenda of the Inspector- General of Police so as to maintain good service delivery in the state. Odumosu promised to pull all available resources together for the betterment of officers and men and the entire workforce of the command in the state.”

