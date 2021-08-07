News

Lagos DPP strikes out murder charge against Yoruba Nation agitator

The murder charge filed against one of the arrested Yoruba Nation agitators, Tajudeen Bakare, who was arraigned over the death of a 25-year-old sales girl, Jumoke Oyeleke, has been struck out by the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ministry of Justice. The DPP struck out the murder charge due to lack of sufficient evidence by the police to prosecute.

Bakara was arrested and arraigned alongside 47 others during the Yoruba Nation’s rally which took place on July 3, 2021 at Ojota Area of Lagos. The agitators were arraigned before a Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos by the legal department of the Lagos police after spending 23 days in detention and put in dock on charges bothering on murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful society and conduct likely to cause the breach of public peace. Mr Bakare was particularly charged for killing the 25-year-old trader, who was hit by a stray bullet during the rally as the police officers fired guns and tear gas canisters to disperse the agitators.

The police, however, denied responsibility for the death, saying their officers did not “fire a single live but” at the rally. Also, the police accused him of being in possession of a Beretta pistol and two live ammunition as weapons used to commit the murder. Confirming the court ruling and the subsequent release of Bakare from custody, Supo Ojo, counsel to the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determnation groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, said the murder charge against Mr Bakare has been removed but that other charges were still in place. Mr Ojo also confirmed that he has now been released from custody following the transmission of DPP’s advice to the Yaba Magistrate court, he was granted bail.

