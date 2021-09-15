News

Lagos, DPR differ over tank farms, filling station permits

Indications yesterday emerged that the Lagos State Government and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), may be in for another round of supremacy battles over who has the final say on the location and regulation of tank farms and filling stations in the state.

While the former is accusing the latter of secretly issuing operational approval for the tank farms without due diligence to the safety concerns of the residents, the DPR on the other hand, said that it was carrying out its constitutional role of licensing the tank farm, saying issues bothering on petroleum products are in the purview of the federal government. Speaking with journalists on the development, the state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, accused the DPR of aiding and abetting in the illegality allegedly perpetrated by tank farm owners.

He said out of 69 tank farms in Ijegun alone, only nine of them have building permits. He said while its agency was responsible for enforcing development activities that sealed several tank farms in Ijegun area on Monday for not having approval and permits, the DPR unsealed them, claiming they had the power to regularise the tank farms.

