Lagos earmarks N1.2bn matching grants for farmers

In a bid to enhance farmers’ productivity and their linkage to markets by facilitating consolidation of agricultural products, the Lagos State Government through its World Bank Assisted Project- Agro-Processing, Productivity, Enhancement and Livelihood improvement Support (APPEALS) project, is proposing a N1.2 billion as grant to support for 3,000 farmers this year. However, the proposed grant is subject to the farmers’ counterpart funding contribution, according to the World Bank Assisted Lagos APPEALS project.

Already, the Lagos APPEALS project had spent about N912.98 million on about 879 farmers in 2020, with a matching grant totaling at N746,864 million from the World Bank Assisted Lagos APPEALS project and over N166.12 million as counterpart funding directly from farmers across poultry, aquaculture and rice outgrower value chains.

The State Project Co-ordinator, Lagos APPEALS project, Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said, last year, despite the COVID-19 outbreak and the #ENDSARS protests, the World Bank Assisted Lagos APPEALS project was able to achieve a lot in agric intervention for farmers in the state in terms of support funding, infrastructure projects, capacity building, farm access, youth and women empowerment programme and others in a bid to leverage farmers’ status and their contributions to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to her, 879 farmers, SMEs have been supported directly with physical inputs and equipment across poultry, rice and aquaculture.

However, she added that about 3,516 had benefitted indirectly, as over 8000 farmers had received trainings/demonstrations with strong evidences of positive effect on the project development objective. Also, last year, 15 demonstrations were carried out bringing the total to 23 from inception till date, representing over 100 per cent from the project target of 17 per state. In addition, 71 project approvals were received under the matching grants valued at N912.98 million with International Development Association cost of N746.864 million ($2,074,623.49).

Also, Sagoe-Oviebo mentioned that one project approval under rice outgrowers scheme was presently ongoing while activities under the project collaborations with research institutes were greatly affected by the crises of COVID-19 and #End- SARS. However, while speaking on 2021 agenda for the Lagos APPEALS project, the State Project Coordinator said: “The project is very hopeful that 2021 projections will be better achieved all things being equal. The project will continue to build on the successes made in 2020 towards achieving the overall project development objective as well contribution to the agenda of Mr Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. “This will include physical support to about 3,000 small and medium scale farmers directly and over 12,000 indirectly through our infrastructure support, job creation, trainings etc.13.16 Km FAR constructed to enhance linkage to markets, reduce travel time etc. 1465 businesses for WYEP including PWDSN will be established in 2021, and their livelihood improved through physical improved assets support. Others will be done in 2022.” Last year, the state government said no fewer than 10,000 farmers would benefit from the APPEALS project.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, stated said the project was designed to build capacities of actors in the rice, aquaculture and poultry value chains toward large scale production and processing of rice, eggs, poultry and fish in the state.

“We expect no fewer than 35 per cent of the beneficiaries to be women, 10 per cent would go to people with disabilities (PWD) and the rest 55 per cent to youths. “A total of 1,700 women and youths with interest in farming and agro-processing have been selected for the training and empowerment under the programme, while 759 youths between September 2019 and April 2020 have been trained and prepared to be empowered with agricultural inputs in rice, poultry and aquaculture value chains,” he said.

Lawal also said the state government, through the ministry, had recruited 1,253 farmers and five aggregates to supply the food items at farm gate price under Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the state. He said 51 foodstuff collection centres had been identified across the state, while 1,238 food vendors had been recruited and trained for the project. The commissioner said the Home Grown School Feeding Programme is a strategic approach to provide meals to 167,775 pupils in 1,014 public primary schools throughout the state.

He said the programme was being implemented by the Ministry of Education with support from the ministry of agriculture, with farmers and aggregators. Lawal disclosed that the ministry had also trained the farmers on hygiene and wholesomeness of the food materials being supplied. “The objectives of the programme include increasing the school enrolment rate of primary school children in the state, improve their nutritional and health status, and stimulate local agricultural production.

