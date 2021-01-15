Politics

Lagos East: Abiru asks court to quash PDP’s eligibility challenge

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, on Friday asked Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the challenge on his eligibility for the office by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Abiru, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told the judge that the suit filed by the PDP candidate in the December 5 senatorial by-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, was incompetent, defective and ought to be struck out.
In the suit, Gbadamosi claimed that Abiru was ineligible for the election on grounds of alleged double voter registration and indigeneship.
However, in his objection, Abiru, who won the election by a landslide, polling 89,204 votes against Gbadamosi’s 11,257 votes, argued through his lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), that the suit was statute-barred, incompetent and wrongly commenced procedurally.
Relying on his preliminary objection and written address, Pinheiro observed that Gbadamosi’s originating summons was “incompetently and inelegantly drafted” and contained “ungrantable reliefs”.
He stated that Gbadamosi formulated nine issues relating to double registration and indigeneship but rather than argue the said issues, he went on to argue two new different and distinct issues.
The silk further argued that the only thing left for the court to do was to strike out the said originating summons for being defective.
Citing Order 3 Rule 6 and 7 of the court’s rules, Pinheiro argued further that the action ought not to have been commenced by originating summons “and as such, the plaintiffs had come under the wrong procedure.”
As regard Gbadamosi’s allegations of crime against Abiru, the lawyer stated that the suit was a civil action brought by originating summons and the court could not make a finding on an allegation of crime.
Pinheiro noted further that the plaintiffs do not even have the fiat of the Attorney-General to prosecute any alleged offence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

PDP’ll pay dearly if it fails to zone 2023 presidency to S’East –Nwifuru

Posted on Author . UCHENNA INYA reports

  Hon. Francis Nwifuru is the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. In this interview, he speaks on the rumoured plan by the governor of the state, Dave Umahi and members of the Assembly to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the 2023 presidency. UCHENNA […]
Politics

Country man, Melford Okilo 12 years after

Posted on Author Iboro Ige-Edaba

It is exactly 12 years since Senator Melford Okilo, the first elected civilian governor of the old Rivers State died after a protracted illness.   That was on July 5, 2008. Twelve years after his exit, it is imperative to once again remember the unique attributes, achievements and uncommon legacies of the man acknowledged as […]
Body & Soul Politics

City Pastor, Tunde Bakare sets tongues wagging

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

One of the most popular men of God around, Pastor Tunde Bakare, is not new to making statements that set the whole place agog. The pulpit orator has a record of making controversial statements.   The former Vice Presidential aspirant for some time has made headlines for speaking about his intention to become Nigeria’s president. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica