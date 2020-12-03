News

Lagos East: Abiru ends campaign, pledges service with integrity

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the December 5 by-election in Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has rounded off his campaign with a pledge to serve the people of the district with integrity and commitment.

Abiru, a former executive director, First Bank Plc and the immediate past laris Bank Limited, added that he would team up with the progressives in the National Assembly to secure special status for Lagos and further devolution of powers to the federating units.

He made these promises in a two-page closing message he addressed to the people of Lagos East, assuring them of a new dawn in the history of legislative representation in the senatorial district if elected on Saturday. In the message he titled; “December 5 Offers Lagos East Fresh Hope,” Abiru promised to represent the people of Lagos East with commitment, integrity and passion, leveraging all the political and social capital he had acquired over three decades as an economist, chartered accountant, commissioner for finance and bank CEO.

