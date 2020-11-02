Politics

Lagos East: APC asks court to dismiss PDP’s objection to Abiru’s candidacy

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a suit seeking to disqualify its candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, from the bye-election to fill the Lagos East Senatorial seat.
Abiru, an ex-banker, is vying to replace Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died on June 15, 2020, reportedly from COVID-19 complications. However, his eligibility is being challenged by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, and the PDP, who are first and second plaintiffs respectively.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru and the APC are the first to third defendants respectively in the suit marked, FHC/L/CS/1361/2020.
The PDP and Gbadamosi are praying for Abiru’s disqualification on the grounds that he allegedly has two Permanent Voters cards, and that he is neither from, nor registered to vote in the Lagos East Senatorial District.
When the case came up on Monday, APC’s lawyer, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), urged the judge to dismiss the PDP’s suit on the ground, among others, that it was statute barred.
He informed the court that he had filed a counter affidavit and preliminary objection establishing that the case is statute barred.
In the preliminary objection to the suit, it was averred that by virtue of Section 285 (9) of the Constitution, every pre-election matter ought to be commenced within 14 days of the date of the occurrence of the event or action complained about.
The defendants contended that the acts complained of in the suit all occurred on or before September 11, over the period of 14 days prior to the commencement of the suit.
“Having not commenced this suit within 14 days of the occurrence of the actions complained of, this suit is statute barred.”
They further argued that Abiru’s residency or indigene status are not recognised grounds upon which he could be disqualified from contesting an election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo 2020: Campaigns must be issue-based, not violent – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

As the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State draws near, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has admonished that political activity preceding the poll must be devoid of violence. Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasized that political atmosphere of the state must be charged with issues as his […]
Politics

Winning terror war won’t come cheap – Odeyemi

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, a security analyst and a counter-terrorism expert, is the Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria. In this interview, he speaks on the war against insurgency and banditry and the need for improved funding of the military, among other issues. Wale Elegbede reports The Coalition of United […]
Politics

FG must protect Zulum, restore peace to Borno – Hassan

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Hon. Ibrahim Hassan, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State, believes that Governor Babagana Zulum needs the protection of the Federal Government for him to succeed in his bid to ensure that peace is restored to Borno State. In this interview, he speaks on the recent attack on the governor’s convoy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: