Lagos East: APC, PDP know fate March 1

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos, will on March 1, deliver judgement in respect of a suit on the bye-election for the Lagos East Senatorial District held on December 5, 2020. The PDP and its candidate in the poll, Babatunde Gbadamosi, are the first and second applicants, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Tokunbo Abiru are the first to third defendants in the suit.

The judge fixed the date after the APC’s lawyer, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), adopted his counter affidavit challenging the PDP’s originating summons seeking Abiru’s disqualification. In the suit, the PDP claimed that Abiru of the APC was ineligible for the election on grounds relating to alleged double voter registration and indigeneship.

However, Abiru, who won the election by a landslide, polling 89,204 votes against Gbadamosi’s 11,257 votes, argued his objection to the suit through his lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN).

Our Reporters

