Lagos East: APC, PDP strategise for by-election

Wale Elegbede writes on the forthcoming byelection for Lagos East Senatorial District to fill the vacant seat occasioned by the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo

Barring any last minute change, the people of Lagos East Senatorial District in Lagos State will go the polls on Saturday October 31, to elect their representative in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly. Lagos East is one of the senatorial districts without a representative in the Red Chamber as a result of death of elected members.

The slot became vacant, following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo, who represented the district from June 2019 till his demise on June 15 at 64 and was buried in his home town in Ijebu, Ogun State the same day. But after several weeks of waiting, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on August 11 announced that it will hold by–elections in Lagos and other six states on October 31.

The polls are expected to take place in Lagos East, Bayelsa Central, Bayelsa West, Imo North, Cross River North and Plateau South senatorial districts. Others are Nganzai State Constituency Borno; Bayo State Constituency Borno; Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State; Kosofe II State Constituency Lagos; Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State and Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi State. Announcing the date for the byelections, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said: “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission decided earlier to suspend the conduct of all bye-elections until it is satisfied that the elections can be conducted in a safe and conducive environment.

“Since then, the Commission has developed its Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic, revised its Regulations and Guidelines and engaged with health authorities and stakeholders on conducting elections in an environment that guarantees both credibility and public safety.

“The Commission has also successfully conducted the byeelection to fill the vacancy in the Nasarawa Central State Constituency and is going ahead with the conduct of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States on the 19th September and 10th October respectively. Consequently, the Commission is now in a position to schedule the following byeelections:“Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Nganzai State Constituency, Borno State, Bayo State Constituency, Borno State, Cross River North Senatorial District, Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State, Imo North Senatorial District, Lagos East Senatorial District, Kosofe II State Constituency, Lagos State, Plateau South Senatorial District, Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State, Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi State. The Commission has scheduled all the pending by-elections for Saturday 31st October 2020.

By the harmonized Timetable, the Commission will give the Notice of Election on 17th August 2020 while Political Parties will conduct their primaries to nominate candidates between 24th August and 8th September 2020. Submission of Forms and Personal Particulars of Candidates will commence on 9th September and close at 6pm on 13th September 2020.

The Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the bye-elections has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.” With INEC setting the motion for conduct of the October 31 byelection in Lagos East, the political contest for the seat has started among gladiators and political parties in the state.

And based on political antecedent in Lagos State, the election will definitely pitch political gladiators and candidates from different political parties against one another. In the last few weeks the political tempo in Lagos East has increased with many politicians showing interest in the contest and they have embarked on several moves to woo voters for supports to realise their ambition.

Long lists of aspirants

Since the demise of Osinowo, many names have popped up as his likely successor. New Telegraph gathered that names of possible replacement from APC and PDP linked to the senatorial race are former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; former speakers of the state House of Assembly, Jokotola Pelumi and Adeyemi Ikuforiji; former Commissioner for Finance and immediate past Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru; Lagos APC Vice Chairman (East), Ashipa Kaoli Olusanya; former Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Tola Kasali and a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, who represented Kosofe Federal Constituency between 2007 and 2015.

Others are Osinowo’s PDP opponent during the 2019 elections, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi; Action Democratic Party (ADP) 2019 governorship candidate, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, former Commissioner for Physical Planning, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye; Osinowo’s predecessor, Senator Gbenga Ashafa; Director-General of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Hon. Jimi Benson, for PDP senatorial aspirant, Mrs. Adenike Shobajo; former council chairmen, Kunle Soname and Muyiwa Adedeji; House of Representatives members Ademorin Kuye (Somolu) and Rotimi Agunsoye (Kosofe); former General Manager/Permanent Secretary, Lagos Television, Mr. Lekan Ogunbanwo; former member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Lanre Odesanya and a seasoned lawyer, Wasiu Banjo. New Telegraph gathered that others are still silent over their respective aspirations even as some party leaders and supporters have already commenced plans to draft some people into the race.

APC, PDP renew rivalry

Apart from political gladiators within and outside Lagos East Senatorial District trying to outsmart one another in the election, the contest has also renewed the rivalry between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State as members of both parties engage each other in horse-trading. While APC is strategising to retain the seat, the PDP is not resting on its oars to ensure that it produces the representative of Lagos East in the National Assembly.

To many political observers, the contest for the vacant seat would be used by the both parties to settle political scores. APC leaders believe the losing the seat to the PDP will send a wrong signal to the public, especially ahead of the local government election and the 2023 general election. Lagos PDP leaders are also not resting on their oars in ensuring that they win the election to have a member of the party in the Red Chamber. Since the return of civilian administration in 1999, the ruling party in Lagos State, which started as Alliance for Democracy (AD) and later transformed to Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and APC in 2014, had produced the three senators in the state during every election. The only time PDP laid claim to senatorial seats in Lagos State was when Senators Adeseye Ogunlewe, Wahab Dosunmu and Musiliu Obanikoro defected to PDP after winning elections through the ruling party.

Ogunlewe and Dosunmu defected from the AD to the PDP prior to 2003 polls, while Obanikoro moved from AC to PDP few months to the 2007 general election and emerged as the party’s governorship candidate for Lagos State. Apart from the senatorial polls, PDP has always lost the governorship, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections to the ruling party.

However, the opposition party had a good outing during the 2015 general election, winning five out of the 24 House of Representatives seats in the state and eight out of the 40 seats of the Lagos State House of Assembly. Many had thought that PDP will build on its 2015 success during the 2019 polls but few months to the election, the party was hit by massive defection as some of its chieftains such as Senators Ogunlewe and Obanikoro, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Moshood Salvador and seven members of the House of Assembly joined the ruling APC. As expected, PDP’s fortune during the 2019 polls dwindled.

The party was able to win only three House of Representatives as against the five federal and eight state legislative seats it won in 2015. It is against this backdrop that the contest for the vacant Lagos East seat will provide opportunity for the PDP to increase its number in the National Assembly, This, perhaps, explains why the opposition party is not leaving any stone unturned to grab the senatorial seat. Other political parties like Action Democratic Party (ADP), Alliance for Democracy (AD), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Accord Party, among others are also not relenting in their efforts to ensure that they have a good outing during the election.

Zoning agitation

There is no doubt that zoning may play a role in the choice of the candidates for the senatorial poll, especially in the APC. Lagos East is made up of five local government areas – Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Ikorodu and Somolu – and ahead of the by-election; some political gladiators in the councils are calling on the party to zone its ticket to their respective areas. The people of Epe and Kosofe are presently at the forefront in the campaign that the next senator should come from their councils. Epe people are campaigning vigorously for the senatorial slot on account of how the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, was stopped from running for a second term. Ambode lost the APC governorship ticket to the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Against this backdrop, they believe that Epe should be compensated with the senatorial position. The people of Kosofe, on their part, are of the view that since the late Osinowo is from the council, they should be allowed to produce his successor. Leaders from the remaining three local governments are not also sleeping on the matter. Since the creation of Lagos State and division of the state into three senatorial districts, it is only Epe that is yet to produce a senator for Lagos East Senatorial District and all past efforts by sons and daughters of the area to occupy the senatorial seat never yielded a positive result. From the aborted Third Republic till present Fourth Republic, Lagos East has produced five senators but none of them hailed from Epe.

They are Senators Anthony Adefuye from Somolu (1992 to 1993), Adeseye Ogunlewe from Ikorodu (1999 to 2003), Olorunnimbe Mamora from Kosofe (2003 to 2011), Olugbenga Ashafa from Ibeju-Lekki (2011 to 2019) and Bayo Osinnowo from Kosofe (May 2019 till June 2020).

During the campaign for the seat last year, only few contestants showed interests in occupying the senatorial seat to represent the Lagos East at the highest lawmaking House. While individuals were intensifying their efforts then through mobilisation, sensitisation and consultations towards achievement of their goals, some groups sprung up as campaign mouthpieces either for some particular aspirants or for their catchment areas in their various divisions. In the game of “it is our turn” that ensued, Epe Division was not left out.

At the end of the day, the slot went to Kosofe Division when the leadership of the party urged other aspirants to step down for late Osinnowo. In the spirit of party loyalty and patriotism, one of the leading senatorial aspirants, Chief Lanre Razak (now late) complied without minding the resources he had already spent to canvass for support. It is against this backdrop that some analysts are of the view that Epe should be given the opportunity to produce the senatorial candidate for the October 31 by-election.

Those who hold this view reasoned that out of the five local governments in the district, only Epe has not been considered for the seat while a couple of divisions have had the opportunity to be there twice. Out of the five senators that Lagos East Senatorial District has produced, Senators Mamora and late Osinowo are from Kosofe Local Government Area, while Senators Adefuye, Ogunlewe and Ashafa are from Somolu, Ikorodu and Ibeju Lekki, respectively. To achieve the Epe agenda, politicians and groups in the local government are calling on some prominent sons and daughters of the council to throw their hats in the ring for the senatorial contest.

They include Ambode, Ikuforiji and Pelumi, among others. But despite arguments of some political analysts in favour of Epe being given the opportunity to produce the APC’s candidate for the by-election, some party leaders in Kosofe Local Government Area, where Osinowo hails from are also putting pressure that the local government should be given the opportunity to produce the late senator’s successor.

Their argument is that the council should be given the opportunity to complete the tenure of late Senator Osinowo. Among those being considered for the contest in Kosofe is Hon. Bush- Alebiosu, a former member of the House of Representatives and son of GAC member, Otunba Busurat Alebiosu. Others are, however, rooting for a core loyalist of Osinowo to be given the slot. As APC leaders in Epe and Kosofe are strategically positioning someone from their respective councils, politicians from the other three local governments of the district – Ibeju-Lekki, Somolu and Ikorodu, have also been linked to the senatorial race.

Abiru to battle others for APC ticket

Among the aspirants for the APC ticket, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru’s ambition seems to be more pronounced following his recent retirement as Managing Director of Polaris Bank. Many believed that his resignation is to pave the way for him to achieve the senatorial ambition.

There are speculations in some quarters that he is the choice of the party for the Senate seat and this is due to those backing his ambition. The decision of some aspirants to step down for him ahead of the APC primary has also boosted his chances. But despite several claims that he is the choice of the party, Lagos State APC said it is yet to endorse any candidate for the by-election. Members of some schools of thought are also of the view that Ambode may be dragged into the senatorial race.

The perception of the analysts is that following the move by the party to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2023 general election, for APC to be a united and formidable party in Lagos State and South-West region to actualize the South-West presidency aspiration, Ambode may be given the senatorial ticket to pacify him and his followers ahead of the general election.

Those rooting for Ambode are also of the view that the former governor should be compensated with the senatorial slot having been denied a second term ticket and also lost out in getting a ministerial or federal appointment after leaving office in 2019.

Other names such as Dr. Tola Kasali, Ashipa Kaoli Olusanya and Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu are also being mention among those who are expected to vie for the APC’s ticket for the October 31 byelection. But irrespective of who have already declared his or her interest or whoever may join the race and the permutations, it is believed that APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and some political gladiators, especially member of the Lagos APC apex leadership body, Governor’ Advisory Council (GAC) and the party’s caucus in Lagos East Senatorial District will have the final say on the matter. The former Lagos State governor is more likely to support the candidature of a thoroughbred and experienced politician; someone who is astute and popular across the five councils of the senatorial district.

Gbadamosi, Oyefusi, Shobajo, others eye PDP’s ticket

At moment, about seven aspirants have already shown interest in the PDP and prominent among them are Gbadamosi, Oyefusi and Shobajo, and barring any last minute change, the trio are likely slug it out at the party’s primary election, which might likely take place next month. The three aspirants (Gbadamosi, Oyefusi and Shobajo) have already made their aspiration public and they have started wooing party members for support. New Telegraph, however, gathered that PDP leaders are presently divided over who to support, especially between Gbadamosi and Oyefusi, who seem to be the two top contenders for the ticket. Some are rooting for Oyefusi on account that her performance in the last election was commendable and therefore should be supported to fly the PDP’s flag in the senatorial by-election. During the 2019 polls, Oyefusi who polled 13,075 votes lost the senatorial election to Osinowo, who garnered 18,713 votes. To most party members, Oyefusi’s performance in the election showed that she is not a push over given the margin of difference. It is also believed that she knows the terrain and has a viable structure to work with to deliver for the PDP. Gbadamosi, on his part, is not a push over in Lagos politics, having showed interest in the state governorship on three occasions. He contested twice on PDP’s platform but couldn’t get the party’s ticket. He defected to ADP and contested the last governorship poll but came a distant third. His supporters believe that he has the political network and the financial resources to challenge whoever emerges as APC candidate for the senatorial poll.

Factors that will shape the election

Irrespective of the number of candidates that may be nominated by the parties for the by-election, political observers believe that the contest is majorly going to be between the APC and PDP and a lot of factors will determine who will be victorious. The factors, according to them, include party structure, power of incumbency, state might and party cohesion, among others. Presently in Lagos, only APC and PDP have viable structures in all the nooks and crannies of the state and the two parties are expected to flex their muscles in the by-election, considering the political structure and personalities in the two dominant parties in the state. However, if the present state of the two parties is anything to be put into consideration, the APC has more visible and viable structures in Lagos East Senatorial District than the PDP and other parties in the state, considering that the ruling party swept all the seats contested for in the last general elections. The stronghold of APC in Lagos politics, notwithstanding, some political analysts are of the view that PDP could capitalise on the present upheavals within the ruling party to emerge victorious in the by-election though there is no doubt that power of incumbency would be a major factor. The late Senator Osinowo, popularly known as ‘Pepperito’ has a formidable political structure, not only in Lagos East but also across the other two senatorial districts of the state as one of Tinubu’s loyalists and trusted allies even as APC will be going into the poll with power of incumbency since it is the ruling party at the local government, state and national levels. While party structure is very crucial in every election, both APC and PDP cannot claim to be totally united as there are some traces of disunity within them. The parties are divided along political groups and factions, which might likely affect their chances if necessary steps are not taken by their respective leaders to put their houses in order before the poll. The issue of zoning may also determine the outcome of the byelection, as politicians in the five local governments that make up Lagos East are doing everything possible to ensure that they outsmart one another in their bid to produce Osinowo’s successor.

Election as litmus test for Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat

The Lagos East senatorial byelection is the first major election in Lagos State after the election of Governor Sanwo-Olu and therefore the governor will not relent to ensure that his party wins the poll. Apart from Governor Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, is another major stakeholder in the election and he is definitely going to work hard to ensure that his party retains the seat. Coming from Epe Local Government Area in Lagos East Senatorial District, Hamzat like his principal is expected to put all he has into the senatorial by-election. Considering the internal wrangling and politicking that led to the emergence of Senator Osinowo as APC candidate in 2019 as against then incumbent Senator Ashafa, and inability of Ambode to secure a second term, some members of the party are still aggrieved over the matter, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat are expected to rally leaders in the senatorial zone and Lagos State at large to ensure that all knotty issues are resolved before the byelection as failure to do so might affect the ruling party’s chances in the forthcoming election.

Like this: Like Loading...