Lagos East by-election: Abiru flags off campaign, promises quality representation

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 Lagos East senatorial by-election, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, yesterday promised to offer quality representation at the Senate, if elected. Abiru, a former managing director of Polaris Bank made the promise during flag off his campaign in Epe, Epe Division of Lagos State.

The candidate while addressing party members and residents, said he would serve the people with integrity and passion if elected, insisting that he would make the welfare and empowerment of the people his priority as he would work to ensure the completion of ongoing projects in the senatorial district. Abiru thanked party members for choosing him as the APC candidate, saying he would work to justify the confidence reposed in him if elected. He said: “First of all, I want to thank you our party members for choosing me as your candidate.

I am very grateful and I promise not to disappoint you if elected. “I promise to give quality representation and serve the people of Lagos East senatorial district. “Iwillmakethewelfareand empowerment of the people my top priority and work towards ensuring the completion of all ongoing projects in the senatorial district. “As many of you already know, I worked for over 25 years in the banking sector where trust, discipline, service and innovation matter a lot. I will bring all of these to bear in the service of the people of the senatorial district.”

