News

Lagos East by-election: APC, PDP bicker over opinion polls

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Ahead of Saturday’s senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words of purported poll forecasts which tipped the opposition party ahead of the ruling party, the APC.

 

The PDP had in a statement issued over the weekend by its spokesperson, Taofik Gani, claimed that pre-election polls have shown that “the APC candidates will come distant runners-up in four of the five Local Government Areas, and clearly lose in Kosofe Constituency 2.”

 

The PDP said the polling organizations used such criteria as eligibility; voter’s trust; ability to deliver representation; internal party democracy; loyalty to electorate; age; individualism; and 2023 projection among others.

 

But slighting the PDP and its polls, the spokesperson of APC, Mr Seye Oladejo, described the purported polls as the stuff of fiction and hallucination, adding that it was a momentary face-saving measure for the party’s candidate.

 

“Our attention has been drawn to the nightmarish forecast of an out of character victory by a faceless and nameless opinion poll organizers of PDP victory in the rescheduled Lagos East Senatorial bye election.

 

“The fact that they couldn’t name the poll organizers can best be described as the stuff of fiction and hallucination typical of an opposition party that is fast going into extinction. However, it remains bad manners to award yourself marks in a contest that is still days ahead.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ex-govs tackle Akpabio over NDDC road contracts

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Chukwu David and Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

  Three former governors alleged to be among beneficiaries of contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), yesterday put up stout defences, exonerating themselves from the scandal rocking the development agency.   The ex-governors, namely Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia State); Chief James Ibori (Delta State) and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan (Delta State) spoke […]
News

FG energises CCETC-Ossiomo 55MW Power Plant in Edo

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

All is set for the testing and certification of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-backed CCETC-Ossiomo Independent Power Plant (IPP) by the Nigeria Electricity Services Agency (NEMSA), as the agency energises the 33KV transmission line on July 20. A statement issued yesterday by the Edo State Ministry of Energy and Electricity, said the transmission line would be […]
News

Falae cries out to Amotekun over attacks on farm by Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has raised alarm over the incessant attacks on his farm by Fulani herdsmen.   Falae who appealed to the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun to come to his aide stated that most sections of his farm at Ilado in Akure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: