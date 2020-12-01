Lagos East by-election: APC, PDP bicker over opinion polls

Ahead of Saturday’s senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words of purported poll forecasts which tipped the opposition party ahead of the ruling party, the APC.

The PDP had in a statement issued over the weekend by its spokesperson, Taofik Gani, claimed that pre-election polls have shown that “the APC candidates will come distant runners-up in four of the five Local Government Areas, and clearly lose in Kosofe Constituency 2.”

The PDP said the polling organizations used such criteria as eligibility; voter’s trust; ability to deliver representation; internal party democracy; loyalty to electorate; age; individualism; and 2023 projection among others.

But slighting the PDP and its polls, the spokesperson of APC, Mr Seye Oladejo, described the purported polls as the stuff of fiction and hallucination, adding that it was a momentary face-saving measure for the party’s candidate.

“Our attention has been drawn to the nightmarish forecast of an out of character victory by a faceless and nameless opinion poll organizers of PDP victory in the rescheduled Lagos East Senatorial bye election.

“The fact that they couldn’t name the poll organizers can best be described as the stuff of fiction and hallucination typical of an opposition party that is fast going into extinction. However, it remains bad manners to award yourself marks in a contest that is still days ahead.”

