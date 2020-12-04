Lagos East by-election: APC, PDP clash over N5,000 vote-buying claims

Ahead of tomorrow’s senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words of an alleged N5,000 vote-buying plans aimed at undermining the integrity of the election.

Twelve political parties would be in the contest for the election but candidates of the APC, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and his PDP counterpart, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, appear to be the frontrunners ahead of the poll.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of APC, Mr Seye Oladejo, said the ruling party’s intelligence indicates PDP have concluded to undermine the process of the election and the electoral law by planning to buy votes from the electorate for the sum of N5,000 per vote.

“The members of APC in the areas where the elections will be conducted have observed the unusual mobilization of hoodlums and miscreants from within and outside the state to disrupt the electoral process in polling areas where the PDP will likely return poor results.

“Similarly, arrangements have been concluded to buy votes which negate the provision of the electoral laws. Our intelligence revealed the conclusion to pay the sum of N5,000 per vote to undermine the process.

“Therefore, we are calling on the security agents to be vigilant to arrest any situation that is capable of disrupting the electoral process and INEC to remain impartial and deliver on their responsibility to the nation,” the APC said.

However, the PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, described the allegation of vote-buying from the APC as laughable and unbelievable, adding that the issue is a clear case of a hopeless contestant whose shame at the poll is imminent.

According to the PDP, all votes will be voluntarily given to PDP to reflect the disenchantment with the APC candidates who have displayed the highest level of desperations to contest in areas they do not qualify to so contest. T

he PDP opines that the APC may have also verified the results of the opinion polls released three days ago which it said favoured its candidates, adding that the party has thus resorted to blackmail and early exhibition of bad sportsmanship.

“On the contrary, we have it on a good authority that the APC candidates have sought more funds from the governor to buy votes to win the Saturday by-elections but such request rebuffed by the governor for fear of the EFCC.

“We are aware that APC thugs all over the state are now being joined by other thugs from an APC state in the North Central whose governor is close to the APC senatorial candidate. Similarly, we are aware that the Ogun state APC has members already lodged in Lagos State to unleash terror during the votings. We hope that the Lagos State governor will remain neutral and not deploy any state resources to support the APC candidates. We continue to keep watch.”

