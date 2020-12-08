Metro & Crime

Lagos East by-election: Court orders IGP to investigate Gbadamosi for forgery

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s bye-election for Lagos East Senatorial seat, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, for alleged forgery and perjury.
The judge gave the order Tuesday after granting an ex-parte motion filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos asking the court to compel Gbadamosi’s investigation and prosecution by the IGP.
Prior to the granting of the order, APC’s lawyer, Olukayode Enitan (SAN), told the court that he had filed motion exparte, affidavit in support, statement in support, verifying affidavit and written address as part of conditions to grant his application.
In addition to these court processes, the lawyer added that he had equally filed exhibits in support of the affidavit and further affidavit. He said all the conditions necessary for the granting of the application had been fulfilled.
After listening to Enitan’s arguments, the judge granted the motion and adjourned hearing of the originating summons for mandamus to January 28, 2021.
In suit marked, FHC/L/CS/1661/2020, the APC had applied for the issuance of a prerogative writ of mandamus to compel the IGP to discharge his public duty to investigate the PDP candidate for allegations of forgery, perjury, fraud and failure to participate in the mandatory National Youth Service.
Pursuant to Order 34 Rules 1 and 3 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019, the APC had equally filed a motion asking asking the court to compel the IGP to investigate and prosecute Gbadamosi.
It had argued that the allegations “are offences under the provisions of Sections 465, 467 and 117 of the Criminal Code Act, 2004 and the National Youth Service Corps (Amendment) Act, which placed a duty upon the IGP to investigate and prosecute the PDP candidate.”
In line with the Criminal Code Act and NYSC Act, the APC had contended that the IGP “is under a duty to investigate and prosecute Gbadamosi for the offences of forgery, perjury, fraud and failure to participate in the National Youth Service as contained in Form EC9 and CF001 he submitted to INEC.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police, riders clash as task force impounds bikes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Policemen and motorcyclists clashed yesterday at the Second Rainbow in Amuwo Odofin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. Trouble started when the operatives attached to the Lagos Task Force went to impound motorcycles in the area.   The motorcyclists resisted the operatives from taking away their bikes, which led to a clash between […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo community protests IBEDC’s incessant power outage, outrageous bills

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Tired of the incessant power outage and continued receipt of outrageous bills, residents of Apete and other communities in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). Representatives of the communities including: Adaba, Alakuta, Oloya Ajibode, Fanawole, Ariyibi Alapata, Akere, Yidi, Papa […]
Metro & Crime

One dies, 30 injured in Lagos gas explosion

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla and John Chikezie

…23 buildings, church, market, 15 vehicles affected One person was feared dead yesterday when a gas plant exploded at the Ajuwon area of Iju-Ishaga, Lagos. At least 30 others were injured in the explosion which occurred about 3.30pm. Also, 23 buildings and 15 vehicles were affected by the explosion. The Lagos explosion came barely 24 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: