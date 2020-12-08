Lagos East by-election: Court orders IGP to investigate Gbadamosi for forgery

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s bye-election for Lagos East Senatorial seat, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, for alleged forgery and perjury.

The judge gave the order Tuesday after granting an ex-parte motion filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos asking the court to compel Gbadamosi’s investigation and prosecution by the IGP.

Prior to the granting of the order, APC’s lawyer, Olukayode Enitan (SAN), told the court that he had filed motion exparte, affidavit in support, statement in support, verifying affidavit and written address as part of conditions to grant his application.

In addition to these court processes, the lawyer added that he had equally filed exhibits in support of the affidavit and further affidavit. He said all the conditions necessary for the granting of the application had been fulfilled.

After listening to Enitan’s arguments, the judge granted the motion and adjourned hearing of the originating summons for mandamus to January 28, 2021.

In suit marked, FHC/L/CS/1661/2020, the APC had applied for the issuance of a prerogative writ of mandamus to compel the IGP to discharge his public duty to investigate the PDP candidate for allegations of forgery, perjury, fraud and failure to participate in the mandatory National Youth Service.

Pursuant to Order 34 Rules 1 and 3 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019, the APC had equally filed a motion asking asking the court to compel the IGP to investigate and prosecute Gbadamosi.

It had argued that the allegations “are offences under the provisions of Sections 465, 467 and 117 of the Criminal Code Act, 2004 and the National Youth Service Corps (Amendment) Act, which placed a duty upon the IGP to investigate and prosecute the PDP candidate.”

In line with the Criminal Code Act and NYSC Act, the APC had contended that the IGP “is under a duty to investigate and prosecute Gbadamosi for the offences of forgery, perjury, fraud and failure to participate in the National Youth Service as contained in Form EC9 and CF001 he submitted to INEC.”

