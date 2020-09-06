News

Lagos East by-election: Gbadamosi emerges as PDP candidate

Babatunde Gbadamosi has emerged the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Lagos East senatorial by-election scheduled for October 31.

 

Gbadamosi emerged at the party’s primaries held yesterday at Shomolu area of the state defeating three other aspirants. Accreditation and voting started at 1.30pm and of the total number of 624 votes were cast with 14 votes returning void. Gbadamosi scored 529 votes to emerge winner in the election just as Princess Saidat Odofin Fafowora got 59 votes to place second.

 

The other two contestants, Babatunde Olanrewaju and Princess Oyefusi scored 21 votes and 7 votes respectively. Recall that the immediate past Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, had earlier emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election.

 

The election, supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), under the chairmanship of Tunde Oyebade, was adjudged peaceful, free and fair by the four aspirants and observers.

 

The aspirants had earlier promised to respect the deci-sion of the five-man election committee, chaired by Ndidi Okereke, and assured they would support whoever emerged winner. Speaking earlier with journalists at the election, the aspirants commended the smooth exercise and expressed readiness to support whoever emerged winner to ensure that PDP got to the Senate.

 

The Chairman of the committee in an interview with journalists commended the election process, even as he charged INEC to ensure that the bye election would be free and fair, so as to gain the confidence of the electorate.

 

 

 

Okereke said: “I want to commend the delegates and the aspirants for comporting themselves in orderly manner. PDP is a party that operates within the ambit of the law. I am happy that participants at this event are observing the COVID-19 safety protocols by maintaining social distancing, and other safety measures as advised by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

 

PDP is the party to beat at the bye election. We are very confident of winning and so we are calling on Lagosians to come out on masse to vote for PDP. We also implore INEC to ensure that the votes of the people count.”

