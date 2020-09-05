Lagos East by-election: Gbadamosi emerges PDP candidate

… set to face APC’s Abiru

Babatunde Gbadamosi has emerged the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial by-election scheduled for October 31.

Gbadamosi emerged at the party’s primaries held Saturday at Shomolu area of the state defeating three other aspirants.

Accreditation and voting started at 1.30pm and of the total number of 624 votes were cast with 14 votes returning void.

Gbadamosi scored 529 votes to emerge winner in the election just as Princess Saidat Odofin Fafowora got 59 votes to place second. The other two contestants, Babatunde Olanrewaju and Princess Oyefusi scored 21 votes and 7 votes respectively.

Recall that the immediate past Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, had earlier emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election.

The election, supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), under the Chairmanship of Tunde Oyebade, was adjudged peaceful, free and fair by the four aspirants and observers.

The aspirants had earlier promised to respect the decision of the five-man election committee, Chaired by Ndidi Okereke and assured they would support whoever emerged winner.

Speaking earlier with journalists at the election, the aspirants commended the smooth exercise and expressed readiness to support whoever emerged winner to ensure that PDP got to the Senate.

Like this: Like Loading...