Lagos East by-election: Igbo youths, stakeholders root for APC

Ahead of the October 31 Lagos East Senatorial District by-election, the youth wing of Ndigbo in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for support for the ruling party in the state. The position became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo on June 15. Speaking yesterday during an event organised in his honour by Igbo youths in Lagos APC, Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor, Joe Igbokwe, said though the ruling party has every edge over the opposition parties, it will not rest on its oars ahead of the poll.

His words: “Is there any opposition political party that still exists in Lagos? Tell me! What we need to do is for us to get the best candidate and the person will win. However, we will not take things for granted. We will prepare very well and we know we will win.

“We defeated the PDP in 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and we will beat them again in this election. I was the APC publicity secretary for many years and the PDP fought and fought, at the end of the day, all their champions are now in APC.” On the leadership crisis rocking the Ndigbo in Lagos APC, Igbokwe said his position as the head of the group has been recognised by the leadership of the state chapter of the party after his opponent, Jude Idimogu, who is a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, was reportedly told to support him.

“The state party chairman called us after two out of the 17 Igbo leaders in APC pulled out and told Idimogu to be my deputy and we moved on. We fought the biggest battle in 2015 and at times, they were threatening to kill us, then he was still a member of the PDP. These two people were moving all over the place and we thought they were just joking. “When I started hearing the things that were said against me, I had to defend myself and decided to let people know how I have been helping the Igbo community quietly behind the scenes for over 30 years without making noise about it.

“I have lost count of how many Igbo people I helped to recover their houses, lands and businesses worth millions of naira. There is no day that passes that I am not intervening in very serious issues that would have crippled people’s sources of livelihood. But because I don’t make noise about it, it was as if I wasn’t doing anything,” Igbokwe explained.

Like this: Like Loading...