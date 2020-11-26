Lagos East by-election: INEC, security agencies express readiness for poll

Ahead of the December 5 Lagos East by-election, acting National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Ahmed Tijani Mu’azu and heads of security agencies in the state have expressed readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible election in Lagos. Speaking yesterday at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting held at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Lagos, Mu’azu said the commission was fully prepared, just as he appealed to the electorate to come out on election day to exercise their franchise. “INEC is fully prepared for the Lagos byelection and all other election nationwide.

The mood of the nation led to the postponement of the election. We are given all assurance that INEC is prepared in Lagos for a free, fair and credible election come December 5, 2020. “We appeal to voters to come out as their votes will count. Elections are getting better now, and the results are showing that voters have a say and we have seen consistent improvement.

Essentially, we appeal to the political class to also come out to participate constructively as INEC cannot do it alone, we need the support of everybody.” On preparation for the security of lives and election materials, Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said: “The beauty of this election is that it is taking place in five local government areas in Lagos State. So, we have excess manpower to be deployed.

