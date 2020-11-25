Lagos East by-election: Movement to be restricted in five LGs 

… INEC, Police identify flashpoints as CP reads riot act

Wale Elegbede

Ahead of the December 5 Lagos East by-election, vehicular movement in the five local governments of in the Kosofe, Ikorodu, Ibeji-Lekki, Epe and Somolu, will be restricted for the smooth conduct of the election.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting, which held at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Lagos, the state Resident Electoral Commission, Mr Sam Olumekun, said only vehicles on election or other essential assignments would not be restricted.

According to the INEC REC, the Commission has submitted the list of flashpoint areas and difficult terrain for the election to the security committee, adding that the election will be hitch-free.

“At least, three security personnel would be required to man each of the 1, 928 polling units located in the five component local governments in the senatorial district.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Odumosu, assured of the readiness of security agencies, just as he warned miscreants against being used by policiticans.

Details later…

