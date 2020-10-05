News

Lagos East by-election: PDP, APC bicker over Abiru's eligibility

The two leading political parties in the Lagos East senatorial district byelection– the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently locked in a battle over status of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) of the candidate of the APC, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru ahead of the October 31 election in the state.

 

Abiru, the immediate past Managing Director of Polaris Bank is the candidate of the ruling party while Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, a real estate merchant, is the candidate of the PDP for the election.

 

In a statement issued at the weekend, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, media director for the Gbadamosi senatorial campaign, said Abiru in 2014 registered in Eti-Osa local government of the state which had made him ineligible because it fell within the Lagos Central senatorial district as opposed to the Lagos East  where he’s contesting the election.

 

According to Pearse, the PDP and its candidate, Gbadamosi, had dragged Abiru and his party to a Federal High Court in Lagos on a two-count charge, asking for his disqualification from the election. The opposition party alleged that Abiru had two Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) as he was not registered to vote in the Lagos East senatorial district.

