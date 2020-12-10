Lagos East: Court fines PDP’s Gbadamosi after by-election loss

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has fined the defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in last Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial District Bye-Election, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

The judge slammed a N20,000 fine on Gbadamosi sequel to the withdrawal of a motion filed by his lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), in a suit seeking to disqualify the winner of the election, Tokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge upheld the submission of Abiru’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) on the status of the motion and ordered that N10, 000 be paid in favour of the APC and another N10, 000 in favour of Abiru.

At the last hearing of the suit, the court had equally fined the PDP candidate N40,000 – comprising a cost of N20, 000 each in favour of Abiru and the APC against Gbadamosi – after striking out Adegboruwa’s motion and adjourned hearing of all interlocutory applications, including APC’s objection to the suit, till yesterday.

Abiru’s eligibility for the poll is being challenged by the PDP and Gbadamosi, who are first and second plaintiffs respectively.

But in their objections, Abiru and APC are, among others, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit on the ground that it is statute-barred, not having been filed within the 14 days stipulated by Section 285(9) of the Constitution

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru and the APC are the first to third defendants respectively in the suit marked, FHC/L/CS/1361/2020.

The proceedings, commenced with Pinheiro identifying two pending applications. The first was the 2nd defendant’s application dated 11th November 2020 seeking leave to file a reply on points of law to the Plaintiff’s written address of 3rd November, 2020 which was unopposed. Same was moved and granted as prayed.

