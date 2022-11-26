Lagos East deserves better representation at Senate –Akobada

Nicholas Adekunle Akobada a political scientist, businessman and the Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos East is passionate about serving his people. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI on why he wants to go to the red chamber in 2023

How are you sure that you will win a seat to the senate despite the fact that Lagos is an APC state?

The person in this position at the moment is not a politician, which is why you cannot see any of his achievements. For me as a politician, I believe 100% I will defeat him. You said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been winning Lagos State, I was one of the them, I am a member of the Lagos-4-Lagos and we decamped from the APC to the PDP, about 40,000 of us did then.

This is an assurance that the PDP that we have now is a combination of the PDP and the APC. So, we are fully on ground. Let’s look at the margin between the APC and the PDP in the past elections, just few and it is not because they had been winning, they always rigged the elections. They used the money that belongs to all of us to rig our elections. But let’s give kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), they have assured us that our votes would count and if it would count this time around, we are sure that by the grace of God I would be the senator of the Lagos East from 2023.

What are your plans for the people?

My programmes are simple, I am a political scientist, I have been in politics for decades and I am an indigene. My mother is from Ibeju-Lekki and my father is from Epe, I grew up in Shomolu, I know all the five local governments that make up Lagos East. My programme is simple, I pray that I become the Senator of Lagos East. When that happens, I’m not going to be a senator that would be buying sewing machines for people and call it empowerment. I know what it takes to empower people. I can spend like N1 million on a tailor, for instance. By the time I do that, he will also establish other people may be in the next two or three years. As a lawmaker, I have more than 10 bills for the people. I have a bill on language. I have travelled far and near and I have been to many countries. It is only in Nigeria that we embrace foreign languages and neglect our own language. All these countries that we follow speak their mother tongues. So, I am coming up with a bill that by the grace of the Almighty God, we must teach our children our mother tongues in schools. When you speak your language to your children and they use it to teach them in schools, the knowledge will go into their brains, this is part of our plans.

You said you are from Epe, which is part of Lagos East, how do you intend to convince other local governments in the senatorial district to vote for you?

I grew up in Shomolu, which is the mother of Kosofe area, Ikorodu is an indigenous area, if I get there and I tell them I am from Epe, they will welcome me, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe and Ikorodu are one. I have lived in Oworonsoki before, it is part of Kosofe, and Kosofe was created from Shomolu. I have been in the system for long, I was a member of the APC, I have contacts, I know what to do. Ibeju-Lekki started Health Insurance Scheme, when I was the Supervisor for Health in the local government, it is what we understand that they do abroad. We will look into that. What we have for the people will motivate them to vote for us.

It appears there are no federal presence in Lagos East, what will you do to attract federal presence to the area?

That is why we pray that we get there because I know what to do as an indigene. Look at what happened in Lagos State recently. Ojo Local Government already has a university; Lagos State University (LASU) and the Lagos State Government wanted to upgrade a college of education to university, and they still took it Ojo. Ojo now has two universities and the universities only have some departments in Epe, which is not supposed to be. We don’t understand why this is so, two universities are not supposed to be in one axis, if we don’t have land that is another thing entirely. For federal projects, we will lobby for them.

I’m going to be a lawmaker, I can only use my influence, which is why I tell my people to vote for the presidential candidate of the PDP so that it will be easy for me to get things done. We will have town hall meetings every three months with my people to ask them what they want. Now, in Ibeju- Lekki we have a refinery, sea ports and others, so we are going to be talking to our people for their benefits.

Can you tell us more about yourself?

I’m Nicholas Adekunle Akobada from Akobada family in Epe, also from Orunbon family in ibeju lekki. I am a political scientist, who has been in politics for decades. I spent my early days in Shomolu and Bariga. I have also traveled to nooks and crannies of this world. My exposure outside the shores of Nigeria wasn’t limited to travels alone, but it also availed me the opportunity to establish various lines of businesses in places like Belgium (Antwerpen), Italy (Napoli) and of course in my home country, Nigeria, precisely, Lagos State. I’d worked in various government parastatals as Health and Work Supervisor, between 2008 and 2014, in Ibeju Lekki Local Government area.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...