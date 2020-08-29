News

Lagos East election: Tinubu, APC endorse Abiru

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Lagos State chapter of the party yesterday endorsed the candidacy of former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, for the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial by-election.

The party’s state Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr Abiodun Salami, gave the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos . He said the choice of Abiru, who recently stepped down as CEO of Polaris Bank, was agreed upon by party elders, including the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Salami said: ”Abiru is the consensus candidate of the party; it is confirmed. The elders, under the platform of Governor’s Advisory Council, met and consulted widely and they resolved on the choice of Abiru as the consensus candidate.

Our Reporters

