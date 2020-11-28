Lagos East: Electoral College holds debate for Abiru, Gbadamosi, others

News

Ahead of next Saturday’s senatorial byelection in Lagos East, the Electoral College Nigeria said it will hold a debate for candidates of seven political parties vying for the senatorial seat. The senatorial district seat became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo in June.

In a statement issued by the Executive Director, Electoral College Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Lawal, the non-partisan organisation said the purpose of the debate was to provide a credible platform for an effective interface among the candidates, the people of the senatorial district, and the candidates themselves.

Lawal added that the virtual debate will hold live on Sunday, November 29, at 3pm on Zoom platform and other social platforms of the Electoral College Nigeria He stated that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Tokunbo Abiru; his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, and five other political parties have confirmed their attendance.

He also listed other parties as Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Party (ADP), New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP), African Action Congress (AAC) and Action Alliance (AA). The college, which key function is to create a new pattern of game in the democratic space, said it decided to conduct the engagement virtually because of the COVID-19 protocols and security concerns.

The statement reads: “In its quest to improve governance, the Electoral College is hosting the Lagos East senatorial debate which would be transmitted virtually on Zoom and the College’s handles on You- Tube and Facebook because of the Covid-19 and security concerns “The Electoral College has confirmation of attendance from the SDP, APC, PDP, NNPP, AA, AAC and ADC candidates.

