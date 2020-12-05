News

Lagos East: EndSARS aftermath won’t affect poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the aftermath of EndSARS protest won’t affect turnout of voters in today’s Lagos East by-election. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, INEC National Commissioner, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, said the commission took the decision to conduct the rescheduled election for Dec 5 after thorough consultation.

He said the electoral body has done a handful of advocacies to enlighten the people of the senatorial district on the election, adding that adequate security apparatus has been put in place for the security of lives and property. Also speaking, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos, Mr Sam Olumekun said the elections will be conducted in five local governments and COVID-19 protocols will be duly adhered to.

Movement has been restricted in the affected local government areas. On the elections, the REC said it will take place between 8am and 2:30pm, adding that 1,168,790 voters will be participating in the elections.

The INEC chief, however, said that the district has 1,343,448 registered voters spread across 71 wards, 1,928 polling units and 188 voting points. Olumekun added that 280,363 registered voters from Kosofe State Constituency II would participate in the Lagos State House of Assembly’s bye-election, holding the same day.

