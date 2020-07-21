Lagos East: Forum seeks replacement of Osinowo, Buraimoh with indigenes

Wale Elegbede An association of Lagos State Indigenes, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, has called on two major political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that Lagos Indigenes were elected as their candidates in the forthcoming by-elections for the Lagos East Senatorial seat and the Kosofe II state constituency election.

The by-elections are expected to take place to replace late Senator Bayo Osinowo who represented Lagos East and Hon. Tunde Burahimoh from Kosofe State Constituency 11 but died recently In a release issued yesterday and signed by a Trustee of Omo Eko Pataki Forum, a former Minister of Communication, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), he urged the two major political parties to work towards the emergence of Lagos Indigenes as their candidates in the two forthcoming by-elections as a way of placating the indigenes who had been marginalized over the years.

Olanrewaju said: “In my continuous quest to ensure equity, justice and fair play in the matters concerning my fellow indigenous Lagosians, I am seizing this opportunity to appeal to the two major parties in my dear state to rectify the festering wrongs and heal the subsisting wounds by deliberately ensuring that their candidates for both the vacant House of Assembly position and the vacant East Senatorial District position are indigenous people.

“The positions were once occupied by none native Lagosians. This is not fair. This is not just.

“Let us start to do things in proper, legitimate and constitutional way. Lagosians have suffered too much marginalization upon their own soil. This historic opportunity can be used as the beginning of correcting the ills that still confront us all.

Like this: Like Loading...