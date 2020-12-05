Lagos East: Gbadamosi wins polling unit, defeats Abiru with 10 votes

Wale Elegbede

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has won his 014 Isele, Ikorodu, polling unit.

Gbadamosi polled 22 votes to defeat his nearest challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Tokunbo Abiru, who polled 12 votes. Three votes were voided in the election count.

Gbadamosi had earlier cast his vote at his polling unit 014 at about 9:40am.

The PDP candidate accused the ruling APC of sponsoring violence in some parts of the state.

He said he got reports of violence in some parts of the state, allegedly being piloted by APC thugs.

