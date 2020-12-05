Politics

Lagos East: Gbadamosi wins polling unit, defeats Abiru with 10 votes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wale Elegbede

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has won his 014 Isele, Ikorodu, polling unit.
Gbadamosi polled 22 votes to defeat his nearest challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Tokunbo Abiru, who polled 12 votes. Three votes were voided in the election count.
Gbadamosi had earlier cast his vote at his polling unit 014 at about 9:40am.
The PDP candidate accused the ruling APC of sponsoring violence in some parts of the state.
He said he got reports of violence in some parts of the state, allegedly being piloted by APC thugs.

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Why Nigeria needs Atiku as president – Alozie

Posted on Author OLA JAMES reports

Mr. Alozie Alozie is the Director-General of Atiku Campaign Stream, one of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s support groups. The United States-based Nigerian, in this interview, advances reasons why Nigeria needs the former vice-president as her next president. OLA JAMES reports     is renewed call for the restructuring of Nigeria; what is your take on […]
Politics

APC: Party’s Edo guber loss threat to us in Ondo

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the loss of the party in the Edo State governorship election on Saturday is a threat to it for the October 10 guber election in Ondo State. The representative of the Youth in the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Alhaji Ismail Ahmed said this Monday at the […]
Politics

Constitution amendment: Mixed reactions trail Northern Elders’ position

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Wale Elegbede, Chukwu David, Onyekachi Eze, Johnchuks Onuanyim and Kenneth Ofoma

The move by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to compel the National Assembly to halt further amendments to the 1999 Constitution has triggered mixed reactions from prominent Nigerians and groups across the different geo-political zones of the country. The forum had in a statement at the weekend by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Hakeem […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: