News

Lagos East: Mascot Kalu hails Abiru

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Chief of Staff to Abia State government, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu, has congratulated the APC candidate in last Saturday’s senatorial byelection in Lagos East senatorial district, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, on his landslide victory.

 

Describing Abiru as a seasoned and experienced professional with passion for humanity, Secretary of the APC Primary Election Committee for Lagos By-election (Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 state constituency), stressed that the APC remained the only political party with national interest.

 

While commending the Caretaker Chairman of APC, Mai Mala Buni, National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwolu and other party chieftains for their determined efforts in sustaining the ideals of the party at all levels.

 

In his congratulatory message, Kalu expressed appreciation to the people of Lagos East senatorial  district, for the impressive performance of the APC candidate, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government had invested massively in critical infrastructure across the geo-political zones of the country.

 

He said: “The victory of the APC candidates, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Femi Saheed, in last Saturday senatorial and state assembly (Kosofe constituency 11) by-elections, respectively, is a good development for the party and Lagos State at large. “The winners are vast in politics, humanity and leadership.

 

“The APC candidates will definitely live up to expectation in their respective responsibilities.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Makinde flags off N781.7m reconstruction of Akesan market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde yesterday flagged off reconstruction of the Akesan market in Oyo town which was razed by inferno on 5th January, 2020. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the project would gulp N781.7 million. Makinde had visited the ancient town on January 8 to commiserate with the traders in […]
News

Firm loses bid to halt FG’s handover of National Theatre

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A firm, Topwideapceas Nigeria Limited, has lost out in its bid to halt the takeover of the National Theatre by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers Committee. This was sequel to a ruling by Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos which dismissed the firm’s application challenging the Federal […]
News

Reps strip President of powers to order assets’ forfeiture, okays discretionary powers for high court judges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to strip the president of the powers to order dor forfeiture of assets of accused persons. It consequently sought to grant discretionary powers to the Judge of a High Court, to order forfeiture of assets of affected persons. The bill, which was passed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: