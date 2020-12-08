Lagos East: Mascot Kalu hails Abiru

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Chief of Staff to Abia State government, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu, has congratulated the APC candidate in last Saturday’s senatorial byelection in Lagos East senatorial district, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, on his landslide victory.

Describing Abiru as a seasoned and experienced professional with passion for humanity, Secretary of the APC Primary Election Committee for Lagos By-election (Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 state constituency), stressed that the APC remained the only political party with national interest.

While commending the Caretaker Chairman of APC, Mai Mala Buni, National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwolu and other party chieftains for their determined efforts in sustaining the ideals of the party at all levels.

In his congratulatory message, Kalu expressed appreciation to the people of Lagos East senatorial district, for the impressive performance of the APC candidate, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government had invested massively in critical infrastructure across the geo-political zones of the country.

He said: “The victory of the APC candidates, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Femi Saheed, in last Saturday senatorial and state assembly (Kosofe constituency 11) by-elections, respectively, is a good development for the party and Lagos State at large. “The winners are vast in politics, humanity and leadership.

“The APC candidates will definitely live up to expectation in their respective responsibilities.

