Lagos East: PDP holds primaries as George moves against APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today hold its primaries for the Lagos East Senatorial district bye-elections and Kosofe State constituency II scheduled for October 31 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The primaries, scheduled to hold at Shomolu area of the district, is expected to have four senatorial aspirants and two state House of Assembly aspirants.

The positions became vacant following the deaths of Senator Bayo Osinowo (aka Pepperito), who died on June 15, and Tunde Buraimoh, in the state legislature. The aspirants that will battle for the opposition party’s senatorial ticket are, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, Princess Saidat Fafowora and Olanrewaju Babatunde. Meanwhile, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, has said the October 31 Lagos East bye-elections would be the beginning of the end of the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking in Lagos during a meeting with PDP aspirants for Lagos East Senatorial Election and Kosofe 2 Constituency, George and the state Secretary of the PDP, Chief Muiz Dosunmu, said Lagos residents are fed up with misgovernance in the state over the last 20 years by the APC. He said: “APC has failed woefully in all parameters. This is the time they should be gradually eased out of our lives. We declare ‘o to ge’ on the APC and its leader, Bola Tinubu, in Lagos.”

