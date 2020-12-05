Politics

Lagos East Senatorial by-election: Apathy as PDP candidate votes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the rescheduled East Senatorial District by-election, Gbadamosi Olatere Babatunde, popularly called BOG, has cast his vote with a call to voters to come out en masse to vote.
BOG, who cast his vote at exactly 9.40 am, at Isele 1, Ward A1, Booth 014, Ayangburen, Ikorodu, expressed dissatisfaction over the low turn out of voters as of 9:30 a.m and called on the electorate to come out and prevent rigging.
While speaking with Newsmen after casting his ballot, Gbadamosi said: “I am apprehensive about late arrival of electoral materials in this ward. Also not impressed with the way and manner the election is being conducted by officials of The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“I hereby call on eligible voters to come out en masse and vote to avoid massive rigging. I urge them to come out and vote out oppression, vote out incompetence and other vices.”
However, as of press time, the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for the by-election, Mr Tokunbo Abiru was yet to cast his vote.
Checks around Ikorodu and environs showed low turn out of voters as INEC officials were seen waiting patiently at most polling units visited.

