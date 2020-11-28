Lagos East Senatorial District: Factors that’ll swing poll as Abiru, Gbadamosi go to war

Expectations of voters, weaknesses, strengths of the two parties, candidates

Lagos East Senatorial District got into the limelight following the death of the Senator representing the district, Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo, in June 2020, as a result of complications from COVID-19. With this came the need to find a suitable replacement for the late lawmaker and this has invariably pitted the two leading political parties in Nigeria: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against each other in what pundits have christened “battle for the soul of Lagos East Senatorial District.”

The candidate of the PDP is a former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the state, who had earlier contested as a governorship aspirant under the PDP in 2011 and 2015, Mr. Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi aka BOG. On its parts, the APC is fielding a former commissioner for finance in the state, and the immediate past Group Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, as candidate for the election.

The two gladiators appear to be getting set for the polls and have deplored all the machinery in their arsenal to secure victory in the election. Notwithstanding, the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has so far screened 12 candidates from different political parties for the election. The election ought to have held on October 31, 2020, but the #EndSARS protest in Lagos and some other parts of the country caused the INEC to put it on hold.

At the moment, the PDP and the APC are busy perfecting their strategies to win the byeelection and make a statement that they are in control in the district. Analysts have argued that the whole process is dicey at the moment and that the pendulum could swing to the side of any of the two big parties. According to them, the APC could have had a smooth ride in the election “as they have consistently had a stronghold in the district” save for the bad publicity that is trailing the party and its government both at the state and federal levels over the handling of the #EndSARS protests that swept through the country like a wild harmattan fire in October.

They specifically gave an instance of the alleged shooting of some protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State by men of the Nigerian Army allegedly at the request of the Lagos State Government. The mystery surrounding the alleged shooting is still unraveling at a panel set-up by the Lagos State Government to investigate the occurrence and other cases of police brutality in the state over the years. Aside these, analysts insinuate that “not a few Nigerian are unhappy with the current economic situation in the nation and that as the APC is ruling at the federal level, then it would be difficult for the people to vote for a candidate of the party.”

The PDP was regarded as a party that should leverage on the “negative public image” of the APC and capitalise on that to have a smooth ride in the forthcoming senatorial election in the Lagos East Senatorial District and the House of Assembly election in Kosofe Constituency 2 area of the district fixed for the same date. However, analysts also opine that Babatunde Gbadamosi is “not a popular candidate as he did not emerge through a democratic process.”

It was pointed out that while the likes of the Chairman of the PDP in Lagos State, Mr. Deji Doherty, were against the candidature of Gbadamosi for the senatorial election, a former vice chairman of the party in the South West, Chief Bode George, “used his influence to impose Gbadamosi” on the party. Another factor identified by watchers of the election is the agitation of Nigerian youths as exemplified in the #EndSARS protests that it is time for youths of 40 years of age and below to be allowed to take charge of the affairs of the country.

While Tokunbo Abiru is 56 years old, having been born in 1964, Babatunde Gbadamosi is 53 years old; he was born in 1967. Moreso, there is a high likelihood of voters apathy arising from the belief that Nigeria electoral system is wide open to manipulation and that “votes of the masses do not count in most cases.”

One other issue many believe would determine the much-awaited election is the pedigree of the candidates of the two big parties. A look at the background of the candidates of the two leading political parties in the country would suffice for this assertion.

Tokunbo Abiru

Tokunbo Abiru is the immediate past Group MD/CEO of Polaris Bank Nigeria. He has over 26 years of banking experience. In 2011, he was appointed commissioner for finance by former governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Fashola. Tokunbo has hands-on experience in the financial industry.

He is one of the innovative and resilient bankers in Nigeria. Tokunbo Mukhail Abiru was born March 25, 1964. For his tertiary education, he attended the Lagos State University (LASU) and earned a BSc degree in Economics. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School (Advanced Management Program). He also attended the Lagos Business School (Senior Management Program).

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). Also, he is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). Tokunbo worked for 10 years at Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB). Then, he proceeded to First Bank Nigeria where he worked for 14 years.

In First Bank, he worked as the Relationship Team Leader, Retail Banking: Business Development Manager, and Group Head: Corporate Banking. In 2011, he was appointed as Lagos State Commissioner for Finance but resigned in 2013, to take up an executive role in First Bank Nigeria Ltd. Under four years, Abiru rescued Skye Bank Plc from the abyss of its 80% non-performing loans, a disturbing rating far above the regulatory standard. Also, Abiru supervised its metamorphosis to Polaris Bank. As shown in the bank’s audited reports, Abiru transformed the bank from liability to profitability, rounding up the 2019 financial year with a profit of N27.35 billion. He served as a Non-Executive Director between 2013 and 2016 in different companies like: Airtel Mobile Networks Limited, FBN Capital Limited (Now FBN Merchant Bank Limited) and FBN Bank Sierra Leone Limited. He is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. Till date, he is a member of the Lagos HOMs Committee. A committee in charge of the Lagos State Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme (HOMs) created to reduce the housing deficit in the state.

Babatunde Gbadamosi

Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (popularly called BOG) was born in England in 1967 to the illustrious Gbadamosi family. He was brought back to Nigeria to spend his childhood years in Ikorodu, Lagos, where he hails from. He went back to England in his early twenties, and many years later returned to Nigeria to invest in Real Estate development. He is today a successful property merchant and Chairman of the prestigious Amen Estate, located in Eleko Beach in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos. He is also the owner of Redbrick Homes International Ltd. He is highly committed to providing enduring homes for Lagosians. He is the Secretary of National Intervention Movement (NIM) in Lagos. BOG attended the Lagos State University (LASU) from 1986 to 1989 but dropped out mid-way. He revealed this in an interview with a weekly tabloid. “I attended Lagos State University. I didn’t graduate-there, I dropped out. I never did go back to university. So, I don’t have a degree. Many people find that hard to believe, but that’s just it.” Accusations and counter accusations by the two leading parties are also trailing the election. The candidate of the PDP, Gbadamosi claimed that Abiru breached the Electoral Act over alleged double registration. He, also, said that Abiru did not register in the Lagos East. He even cited a letter Abiru addressed to INEC, requesting transfer of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) from Carlton Gate Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki to Oriwu Road, Ita Elewa, Ikorodu. On its part, the All Progressives Congress (APC) this week asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to disqualify Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi of the PDP. The APC alleged that Gbadamosi committed perjury and falsification of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificates in the documents he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It claimed that the PDP candidate made false declarations on oath regarding his work experience and did not participate in the one-year mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC programme), among other infractions. Counsel to Lagos APC, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) filed the application in the suit marked: FHC/L/CS/1659/2020, against the PDP candidate and INEC. Supporters of the two candidates have also gone to town to intimate members of the public with reasons they should cast their votes for their candidates. Director Of Mobilisation of the APC for the election, Hon. Segun Olulade, said in a recent interview with Saturday Telegraph that the party’s campaign for the election has been very successful based on Tokunbo Abiru’s pedigree. “Tokunbo is loved by all. He has unified the party and Lagos State in general and his candidature has brought sanity into the party in the state. “He has gone round the entire Lagos East, and he has met with every interest group, and individuals that matter in the senatorial district. Mr. Abiru has been communicating with everybody. He is someone with a good pedigree, he has been tested and trusted, he is someone with an enviable resume. He is someone that we need in Lagos East,” he said. Olulade called on the people to vote for Mr. Tokunbo Abiru of the APC, “as he has everything to add to the development of the state. He has the pedigree unlike others who do not have the necessary experience for the job.” The candidate of the PDP for the senatorial election, Mr. Gbadamosi, said at a gathering a few weeks ago that with his election, the state would for the first time have a true representation as he would ensure that some legislations which affect Lagos State negatively would be reviewed. He said that the Company and Allied Companies Act (CAMA) affects the state disproportionately. Gbadamosi said that Lagos generates 55 percent of the Value Added Tax (VAT) in Nigeria, and while redistributed at the national level, it would only leave the state with less than 20 percent, vowing that there must be economic devolution. Also defending Mr. Gbadamosi, a chieftain of the PDP in Lagos, who simply gave his name as Chief Dennis said that the politician has all the requisite qualification and pedigree to lead the state to the Promised Land as a senator. “You can see his success story with Amen Estate among other businesses Mr. Gbadamosi is handing unlike Tokunbo Abiru, who only managed businesses established by others,” he said, adding that the people of the senatorial district know who to give their mandate to. It is noteworthy that the campaigns of the two political gladiators revolve around people-oriented representation within the statutory mandate of a senator. Mr. Abiru particularly pledged to promote bills and motions that would improve the quality of life; create enabling environment for businesses to thrive and provide fair opportunities for all Nigerians irrespective of where they come from. He also promised to leverage the instruments of legislation and lawmaking to systematically empower youths; combat extreme poverty; improve ease of doing business; work with other senators to actualise special status for Lagos, as well as lobby federal and state governments to fully execute all uncompleted projects in Lagos East and promote financial inclusion irrespective of the status. Gbadamosi, on his part, said that he had the intention of offering quality representation for the people of Lagos and Nigerians at large, hence his aspiration. “Since the First Republic, it has been a problem of quality representation except for a short four years term that was served by one of our senators from Ikorodu. “We have taken this opportunity. It is unfortunate that the opportunity has to come in a manner that it did, and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. “We have no choice than to carry on to give our people that are still living the best that we can. “That is why I am contesting to give our people the best that we can in all of the five Local Government Areas that constitute Lagos East Senatorial District; that is, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Leki, Kosofe, Somolu,” he said. As the D-Day approaches, there are expectations that the elections would further prove the readiness of the INEC for other future elections, and indeed the 2023 General Elections. It is also “obvious that the contest for Lagos East Senatorial District is between the PDP and the APC represented by Babatunde Gbadamosi and Tokunbo Abiru respectively.”

