News

Lagos East: Supreme Court dismisses Gbadamosi, PDP’s appeal

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last general election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, seeking to disqualify Senator Ad-etokunbo Abiru, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing to represent Lagos East Senatorial District at the senate.

In dismissing the suit yesterday, the apex court also slammed a fine of N1 million on PDP and Gbadamosi in favour of Abiru and the APC. Abiru had won the December 5, 2020, senatorial bye-election by a landslide, polling 89,204 votes against Gbadamosi’s 11,257 votes. Dissatisfied with the outcome, Gbadamosi and the PDP challenged Abiru’s eligibility to contest the election, raising, among others, allegations of double voter registration, residency and indigeneship at both the high and Appeal Courts. But, after losing at both courts, the appellants approached the apex court. In the lead judgement delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex court upheld the arguments of Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), for Abiru and Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), for APC that the appeal lacked merit.

The court in resolving the first issue against the appellants held that their failure to disclose the date of publication before the trial court was vital to their case as that fact was material to the determination of the case. As a result, the court held that the case at the trial court was not competent and consequently dismissed the same. Following the resolution of issue one against the appellant, the appeal was held to be lacking in merit and the same was therefore dismissed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fulanis are major perpetrators, victims of banditry, kidnapping –Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author CALEB ONWE

The Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Alhaji Baba-Othman Ngalzama, spoke with CALEB ONWE on the Kaduna killings and sundry issues. Excerpts… The cattle herders are your members, and have been fingered in the on going bloody conflict in Southern Kaduna. Isn’t it true that those attacking communities and killing people […]
News

Blessing Omokpia takes the lead in skincare, beauty terrain

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Skincare and beauty business is a gold mine. Over the past few years, a small but promising league of women-led natural brands of all sizes have burst onto the beauty scene, creating an estimated global market of over $445 billion. It is a much fledgling industry in Nigeria and many entrepreneurs are beginning to […]
News

Blockchain technology adoption will provide liquidity for smallholder farmers, says AFEX

Posted on Author Our Reporters

AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited (AFEX) announced today that it will introduce Warehouse Receipt Check by Trade Finance Market (TFM) to reduce fraud and drive access to funding for the agricultural sector in Nigeria. The inability of smallholder farmers to access finance has had a devastating impact on the growth of Africa’s agriculture sector – worsened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica