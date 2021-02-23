News

Lagos East: Tribunal strikes out APM’s petition against Abiru

The National Assembly and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal in Ikeja has struck out a petition by the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) challenging the December 5, 2020 election victory of Senator Adetokunbo Abiru.

 

The three-man panel chaired by Justice Bassey Ikpeme struck out the petition after granting a motion seeking withdrawal of same by the APM and its candidate, Olusola Taiwo Moses Babatope.

 

Following his landslide victory at the polls, Abiru currently represents Lagos East Senatorial District at the National Assembly. But, dissatisfied with the election outcome, the APM approached the tribunal seeking to nullify it.

 

Abiru, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), were joined as co-respondents in the petition.

 

Tuesday’s session was scheduled for hearing of the APC and INEC’s objections to the APM and Babatope’s petition. But the petitioners did not file any response to the respondents’ objections.

 

Rather, APM and Babatope, having appraised the respondents’ defence to their petition, filed a motion seeking to withdraw it.

