News

Lagos East: We’re yet to pick candidate –APC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied picking any candidate for the October 31 byelections in Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II State Constituency.

 

The party in a statement issued by its spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo an made available to Sunday Telegraph, said Lagosians should disregard any speculation or rumours making the rounds that the party had already picked candidates for the election.

 

He said the party flag bearers for the by-elections would emerge on Thursday during the party’s primaries.

 

The Lagos APC spokesman statement was in response to media reports that the party has already picked former Managing Director of Polaris Bank and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru as the party’s candidate for the Lagos East senatorial byelection.

 

“The party has not picked any candidate for the forthcoming bye-elections. It is not until Thursday when the primary will be conducted that the candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 constituency will be determined.

 

“Lagosians should disregard any speculation or rumours making the rounds that the party already has picked Mr. Tokunbo Abiru as the party’s consensus candidate for the senatorial election,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Brazil’s President says coronavirus restrictions kill economy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that lockdown measures used to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus “kill” and have “suffocated” the country’s economy. “Without salaries and jobs, people die,” he said referring to restrictions imposed by some states and municipalities. “Lockdown kills,” he added, saying that some politicians have suffocated the […]
News

N’Korean leader’s sister is ‘de facto second-in-command’, S’Korean lawmaker says

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s intelligence agency believes that Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is serving as his “de facto second-in-command” but has not necessarily been designated his successor, a South Korean lawmaker said on Thursday. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong is the leader’s only […]
News

Labour issues 14-day ultimatum to MTN over staff welfare

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to MTN Nigeria over activities bordering on poor workers’ welfare.   The association, which is an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a statement alleged discriminatory remuneration, lack of exit package structure, unholy employee relations practices, abuse of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: