Lagos East: We’re yet to pick candidate –APC

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied picking any candidate for the October 31 byelections in Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II State Constituency.

The party in a statement issued by its spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo an made available to Sunday Telegraph, said Lagosians should disregard any speculation or rumours making the rounds that the party had already picked candidates for the election.

He said the party flag bearers for the by-elections would emerge on Thursday during the party’s primaries.

The Lagos APC spokesman statement was in response to media reports that the party has already picked former Managing Director of Polaris Bank and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru as the party’s candidate for the Lagos East senatorial byelection.

“The party has not picked any candidate for the forthcoming bye-elections. It is not until Thursday when the primary will be conducted that the candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 constituency will be determined.

“Lagosians should disregard any speculation or rumours making the rounds that the party already has picked Mr. Tokunbo Abiru as the party’s consensus candidate for the senatorial election,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...