Lagos, EKEDC mull partnership to meter residents

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, is in talks with the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to ensure that all houses connected to the grid on the state are meterrd before June, 2023.

Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Olalere Odusote, who declared this during the flag off of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) by EKEDC in Surulere area of Lagos, poured eulogies on EKEDC for its commitment at quality service delivery to its customers in Lagos.

“All Lagosians will be metered before the end of governor Sanwoolu first tenure,” he said.

Leading power utility firm in Nigeria, EKEDC, it would be recalled, rolled out 100,000 pre-paid meters for electricity consumers under its areas of franchise in the first phase of the NMMP.

Commenting on this development, Olalere, who witnessed the distribution of meters to customers, stated that with a oadtner like EKEDC, the target to meter all Lagos would be met.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Engineer Adeoye Fadeyibi, declared in a speech that with the NMMP scheme, “we can begin to say we are on a path to better days ahead.”

This is because, according to Fadebiyi, in the “next 18-24 months, Over 6 million meters will be distributed across households in the country.

“And for us at Eko, we will be rolling out over 100,000 meters in the next few weeks in the first phase of the programme.

“Our choice of Surulere as the first point of call is a show of commitment and appreciation to our teeming customers in the axis for their continuous support and understanding over the years.

“Like the popular saying, to whom much is given, much is expected, The metering programme is just the beginning as our work now starts by being our brother’s keeper. For us to sweat out the benefits of the metering programme, all hands must be on deck to support us in ensuring we stamp out another menace of energy theft through meter tampering and free riders.

“For us in Eko, we will continue to strive to serve you better and ensure you enjoy a delightful customer experience at all times. We admit we are not where we want to be in terms of service, but it is our pledge and determination to keep pushing the needle of service excellence in serving you our customers.

“We will like to thank everyone that took out time out to join us today even at a very short notice, we do not take this for granted. We profusely thank our leaders from the National Assembly and the Lagos State Government.”

Managing Director of Mojec International, Chantelle Abudu, added that her company, which is the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) for the scheme, would continue to do its best to ensure a partnership that work harder for Nigeria to fill the metering gap in the country.

