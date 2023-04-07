Lagos Election Was A War – Rhodes-Vivour Declares

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour on Friday insisted that what happened in the March 18 election in the state was a war, not a poll.

Speaking on Arise Television’s morning show, Rhodes-Vivour also said that the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must improve amid the election’s outcome.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “What happened in Lagos was a war on Lagosians no matter how they want to colour it or module the waters.

“In Ikoyi, there were Yoruba people who were beaten by thugs and hooligans that came into the place.

“Look at what happened in VCG and the complicity of INEC as well, this process needs to be taken up so that If they want to try anything next time they would do things differently, give a perception of equity, fairness, and justice, not these brazing rip over democracy in Lagos State.”

Recall that the INEC had in March declared Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Lagos State gubernatorial election.

Sanwo-Olu polled a total of 762,134 to defeat the first runner-up, Rhodes-Vivour, who scored 312,329 votes, while Abdulazeez Adeniran of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) got 62,449 votes.

