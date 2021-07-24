Lagos Election: We expected better primary process in APC –Adediran

The Convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, within the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has said that better primary and selection process for the council elections was expected in the party. Adediran, who spoke against the backdrop of the local government elections holding in the state today said that the election would hold as expected and that people should do the needful. “Well, the election will hold as scheduled and it’s going to happen whether or not what we have is the way it should be and everybody should go out to do the needful.

“We still maintain our stand that things should have been done in a prop-er manner that there would be a level playing field for everybody. We cannot but wish everybody that will win election in Lagos well irrespective of the process that got them there,” he said. Also commenting on the allegation that the APC would go for consensus candidature in the 2023 presidential election, Adediran said that there was no problem about that if the leaders of the party are able to come together and sit around a table and give the mandate to those who have electoral value.

“It is about the party winning the election. If you give our ticket to somebody who doesn’t have electoral value it will be so unfortunate for the party. I hope they would give our ticket to a marketable person that everybody can buy irrespective of party leanings.

