Metro & Crime

Lagos empowers students with digital skills

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

….Prepares undergraduates for job opportunities

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government Saturday said that it has begun empowering of students with ‘Eko Digital Skills’ to equip and empower them for job opportunities.
The government explained that the job initiatives were  designed for final year students and those in penultimate classes, adding that the ‘Eko Digital Skills’ were aimed at  equipping  students with essential  skills that will make them to be relevant and make their services essential in the labour market.
Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this, also hinted  that those innovations were part of the state government efforts at reducing the unemployment rate in the state.
He said the Eko job initiative in particular is fast yielding positive results as graduates of the programmes are getting better employment due to their exposure to various capacity building and skills development programmes.
According to him, the jobs’ initiative programme of the state government is aimed at preparing final year and  penultimate  students of tertiary institutions for immediate entry into the workforce as employees and employers of labour by equipping them with the market aligned knowledge, soft skills, business tools and the mind set reorientation in the  world of work.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four held for cult clash in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have arrested a four people in connection with a clash between members of Eiye and Aiye Confraternity. One person was killed in the clash which occurred at the Ojota area of the Lagos metropolis. The suspects are Azeez Ogunubi (20), Wasiu Akeem (22), Innocent Nwosu (44) and Hassan Abdumalik (29). They were […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC amends charges, re-arraigns social media influencer, Adeherself

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a popular Nigerian social media influencer, Adedamola Rukayat (a.k.a Adeherself), before an Ikeja Special Offence Court, Lagos, The EFCC re-arraigned the social media influencer on a three-count amended charge bordering on conspiracy, attempt to obtain money by false pretence and retention of proceeds of a criminal […]
Metro & Crime

Soldiers allegedly set ablaze over 50 motorcycles in Benue communities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Following the ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas as a result of worsening insecurity situation, men of the Nigeria Army have taken over the area allegedly setting ablaze over 50 motorcycles belonging to the youths of the areas. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that since the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica