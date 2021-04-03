Lagos empowers students with digital skills

….Prepares undergraduates for job opportunities

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government Saturday said that it has begun empowering of students with ‘Eko Digital Skills’ to equip and empower them for job opportunities.

The government explained that the job initiatives were designed for final year students and those in penultimate classes, adding that the ‘Eko Digital Skills’ were aimed at equipping students with essential skills that will make them to be relevant and make their services essential in the labour market.

Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this, also hinted that those innovations were part of the state government efforts at reducing the unemployment rate in the state.

He said the Eko job initiative in particular is fast yielding positive results as graduates of the programmes are getting better employment due to their exposure to various capacity building and skills development programmes.

According to him, the jobs’ initiative programme of the state government is aimed at preparing final year and penultimate students of tertiary institutions for immediate entry into the workforce as employees and employers of labour by equipping them with the market aligned knowledge, soft skills, business tools and the mind set reorientation in the world of work.

