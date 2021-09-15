Lagos, energy firms agree on power supply to residents

The Lagos State government through its Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources yesterday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Ikeja Electric and Sahara Power Group to increase power supply and provide uninterrupted power to residents of the state.

The agreement between state government and the energy firms will also include the distribution of free prepaid meters to low income areas with the pilot phase of 20,000 meters to be distributed in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state. Speaking during the signing of the agreement at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote, said the aim of the agreement was to increase power supply to at least 22 hours daily, from about eight to 12 hours daily.

The commissioner said the implementation would start immediately, adding that the Lagos State government had identified a number of feeders that can provide power in 20,000 low income areas with plans to replicate the initiative across the state. He said: “This Memoranda of Agreement is to ensure the provision of uninterrupted power to residents, especially in the low income areas. It is also part of efforts to solve the problem of metering and infrastructure deficit to ensure these areas get power supply, which is also measurable.”

