Arts & Entertainments

Lagos enlists Davido, Tiwa Savage for Nigeria’s 61st Independence event

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Davido, Tiwa Savage and D’banj are among the music stars billed to perform at Eko on Show Festival, an initiative to celebrate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary. The event, organised by the Lagos State government, is scheduled to hold at the Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island on October 15.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, the event is aimed at showcasing the entertainment potentials of Lagos. According to her, the festival will also showcase the country’s rich culture to the world through music, dance and fashion show. “This October 15 event is also a way of sending a message to the entire world that Lagos, apart from being a land of creativity and innovations, is also the soul of entertainment, fun and relaxation, rich in culture and hospitality,” she said.

“Specifically, this event will feature an exceptional experience of good music, fashion, food, and dance extravaganza and lots more. We will be showcasing most of our local contents at this event.” The commissioner added that the event is in line with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reposition the entertainment and tourism landscape of the state.

On her part, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, the permanent secretary in the ministry, said the event will be a hybrid version in line with the COVID-19 protocol. Adedoyin-Ajayi called on interested participants to register and obtain free tickets ahead of the event. Other artistes expected to perform at the event include Ayra Starr, Teni, Dede, Kwam 1 and Shina Peters.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Abiodun appoints Laycon ambassador, offers him house, N5m

Posted on Author Reporter

    Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Tuesday, announced the donation of N5 million and a three-bedroom bungalow to the winner of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba popularly known as Laycon. He also appointed him as the Youth Ambassador of the state. Abiodun made the announcement when he played host to Agbelesebioba, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Domestic violence is real even in same gender relationship – Lesbian cries out

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A lady has taken to her Twitter account to cry out as she accuses her girlfriend, who is in a homosexual relationship, of physically abusing and stalking her via text messages. The lady with Twitter handle, @Stormy shared pictures of her bruises as she revealed that her girlfriend who she’s in a relationship with assaulted […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ariyiike Dimples leads as ‘Urban Kitchen Show’ continues its campus tour

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Urban kitchen Show, a tv show where viewers learn how to make meals on a budget, has taken a step further to create a festival of food and entertainment. In it’s Gen Z edition that is proudly sponsored by Power Oil and refreshed by Coca-Cola, Urban Kitchen takes it’s search for young […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica