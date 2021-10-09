Lagos enlists Davido, Tiwa Savage for Nigeria’s 61st Independence event

Davido, Tiwa Savage and D’banj are among the music stars billed to perform at Eko on Show Festival, an initiative to celebrate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary. The event, organised by the Lagos State government, is scheduled to hold at the Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island on October 15.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, the event is aimed at showcasing the entertainment potentials of Lagos. According to her, the festival will also showcase the country’s rich culture to the world through music, dance and fashion show. “This October 15 event is also a way of sending a message to the entire world that Lagos, apart from being a land of creativity and innovations, is also the soul of entertainment, fun and relaxation, rich in culture and hospitality,” she said.

“Specifically, this event will feature an exceptional experience of good music, fashion, food, and dance extravaganza and lots more. We will be showcasing most of our local contents at this event.” The commissioner added that the event is in line with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reposition the entertainment and tourism landscape of the state.

On her part, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, the permanent secretary in the ministry, said the event will be a hybrid version in line with the COVID-19 protocol. Adedoyin-Ajayi called on interested participants to register and obtain free tickets ahead of the event. Other artistes expected to perform at the event include Ayra Starr, Teni, Dede, Kwam 1 and Shina Peters.

Like this: Like Loading...