Lagos enrolls 526,846 residents in health scheme

The Lagos State Government has said it has enrolled a total of 526,846 residents under its health scheme, saying the scheme is mandatory for all residents of Lagos State including public and private sectors. Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Lagos, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, and General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, also said a total of 86, 458 vulnerable and indigent residents had been brought onboard on Ilera Eko through the government subsidy and private sector sponsorship. According to Abayomi, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is committed to ensuring that all residents have access to quality, equitable and affordable healthcare. He said with N40, 000 annually, a family of six, consisting of a father, mother and four children below 18 years would enjoy unhindered access to qualitative health care services, adding that the testimonies of Ilera Eko enrollees are commendable.

He said: “Let me add here that Ilera Eko is not only for those who can afford to pay the premium. The Lagos State Government, through the Equity Fund, provides health insurance coverage for the indigent and vulnerable in our state. The strategic measures to achieve the Agency mandate are ensuring grassroots presence, ease of registration and payment channels, payment flexibility, continuous sensitization and awareness of the scheme.”

