Lagos extends traffic diversion for rail project

The Lagos State Government has extended the traffic diversion already in place at Muritala Mohammed Way from December 31, 2022 to 28th February 28, 2023 as part of the ongoing construction of the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project.

The delay was required, according to a statement from the transportation commissioner, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in order for the contractor to finish building the ramp. In highlighting the diversion plan, Oladeinde reiterated that traffic circulating Western Avenue, Yaba, and Herbert Macaulay will be redirected to Empire Road in order to access Muritala Mohammed and Western Avenue for a continued journey, as indicated before in the prior traffic diversion announcements.

The commissioner promised that the building site would be fenced off for the public’s safety and added that tow trucks for broken-down cars will be ready to move them along the axis. He added that in order to control traffic and lessen hassles for drivers, signs will be up on the Access roads and traffic management authority staff would be on the ground. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building out the city’s transportation infrastructure, arguing that it is essential to the Multi- Modal Transportation System of the State Government, which will encourage economic activity among the populace.

