Sports

Lagos fans applaud LaLiga, Superpicks for El Clásico special

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was a moment of biggest banter between the fans of two LaLiga giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, at the weekend as LaLiga Nigeria in partnership with Superpicks, a dedicated programme by SuperSports hosted an El Clásico viewing party for football lovers in the state.

The first El Clásico of the season saw Real Madrid avenging their last season 4-0 defeat at the hand of their biggest rival with a 3-1 thrashing of the Xavi Hernadez’s led side in what was his 50th game in charge of the Catalan giants. The event which was held at Sea Lounge in Lekki had fans, journalists, Celebrities, members of the diplomatic corps, and ex- Nigerian midfielder and LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju in attendance. Speaking at the event, the La- Liga Global Network Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, Desmond Chiji expressed the importance of Nigeria to LaLiga. “Nigeria has a very valuable place in the LaLiga ecosystem, which is why we always organise these types of events here to bring the league closer to our fans here,” he said.

“The interest we have received has exceeded our expectations. We would like to thank football fans, participants, media organizations, and members of the media for this achievement. As LaLiga, we will continue to strengthen our bond with football fans in the coming period.” The event which was supported by the Spanish Consulate, Big Cola, and Supersport saw some fans present taking home different gifts from the organisers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

FIFA rankings: Eagles breaks into top 30 since 2013

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Nigeria have climbed to the 29th position in the latest FIFA rankings released by the world governing body on Thursday. The Super Eagles garnered 1493 points, same as the points acquired in the last edition released in March which ranked the West Africans 31st. That is the first time the Eagles will make the Top […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: Players who may dominate tournament

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations takes centre stage in Cameroon in January next year with virtually all the teams boasting of top players who are performing well for their clubs in Europe. In most cases, the winner of a tournament like this is determined by the activities of players who have […]
Sports

Eugene 2022: Warholm quiets injury concerns with dominant 400m hurdles heat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Norway’s world record holder Karsten Warholm silenced injury concerns as he glided through the opening round of his 400 metres hurdles world title defence on Saturday. The Olympic champion, who tore his hamstring at the Rabat Diamond League meet in June, exploded from the start and never faced a serious challenge, winning his heat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica