Lagos fans applaud LaLiga, Superpicks for El Clásico special

It was a moment of biggest banter between the fans of two LaLiga giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, at the weekend as LaLiga Nigeria in partnership with Superpicks, a dedicated programme by SuperSports hosted an El Clásico viewing party for football lovers in the state.

The first El Clásico of the season saw Real Madrid avenging their last season 4-0 defeat at the hand of their biggest rival with a 3-1 thrashing of the Xavi Hernadez’s led side in what was his 50th game in charge of the Catalan giants. The event which was held at Sea Lounge in Lekki had fans, journalists, Celebrities, members of the diplomatic corps, and ex- Nigerian midfielder and LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju in attendance. Speaking at the event, the La- Liga Global Network Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, Desmond Chiji expressed the importance of Nigeria to LaLiga. “Nigeria has a very valuable place in the LaLiga ecosystem, which is why we always organise these types of events here to bring the league closer to our fans here,” he said.

“The interest we have received has exceeded our expectations. We would like to thank football fans, participants, media organizations, and members of the media for this achievement. As LaLiga, we will continue to strengthen our bond with football fans in the coming period.” The event which was supported by the Spanish Consulate, Big Cola, and Supersport saw some fans present taking home different gifts from the organisers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...