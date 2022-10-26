Lagos Film and Mega City will boost Nollywood

Obafemi Lasode, Joke Silva hail Sanwo-Olu’s intervention

Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry, is blessed with abundant human resources, seen in the array of extraordinary actors, writers, producers etc. who can craft African experiences with elegance, draft scenes and scripts that tell a thousand stories of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. It has a projected annual growth rate of 8.6%, the industry accounts for N853.9 billion ($7.2 billion), or 1.42% of the Nigerian GDP. More than one million people are employed by Nollywood, either directly or otherwise.

Next to agriculture, it is Nigeria’s largest job market, according to recent reports. However, the infrastructure to tell those stories to enable it to compete with international markets; found in Hollywood, USA and Bollywood in India, are missing. Speaking with Veteran film producer, Obafemi Lasode, he emphasized that the Nigerian film industry has a multibillion-dollar potential but the lack of the required infrastructure had continued to hinder it.

However, this is about to change with the intervention of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sawo-Olu, who has vowed to provide the infrastructure and technology that the sector needs to move to the next levels through the Lagos Film and Media City. Storyland Studios, a design and production studio with offices in the US and Europe, was selected by the Lagos State Government to do the master plan and design of the film city and entertainment industry campus, a first-ofits- kind film industry hub in Lagos, Nigeria. The project sponsor, according to reports, is Del York International Group, in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

This project aims to position the state as a focal point for the entertainment industry– primarily film– and its peripheral industries, where both new and traditional media will be produced and celebrated for generations to come. The facility is envisioned as a sanctuary of leisure, entertainment, and learning. A place where film and all types of creative industry professionals can live, work, and learn in a serene and conducive environment with best-in-class facilities intermingled with amenities and infrastructure that support a modern sustainable city.

Mr Femi Lasode who spoke with the New Telegraph praised the Lagos State Governor for his sagacity a n d foresight. Lasode said he had been working on such a city for the past two decades. According to him, the project will revolutionize the film industry in Nigeria. ‘‘What a filmmaker requires is a place to shoot movies without undue interference or distractions. I remember when we were shooting the Sango movies, we travelled to several locations in the country including the northern part of Nigeria and spent millions to build sets, only to leave them behind.

As we were driving out of the locations, I was looking at my sets. We had to leave them behind, though it costs us a lot of money to build. We couldn’t take them with us. While we gained a great movie, with the money spent, that set could have been re-used for many other movies, if we had done it at a film city but we didn’t have a film city when Sango was shot. ‘‘This is why the Lagos Film and Media City is such an important project for Nollywood’’ The film city’s campus is located in Lagos’ Epe area, in Ejirin City. The 100-hectare, the mixeduse campus will have the capacity to support anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 daily visitors. Production, post-production, and editing facilities and services will be housed on campus, open to both local and international filmmakers. There will also be educational facilities, including a Creative Academy for film students.

Lasode was sure that the Lagos Film and Media city will promote tourism. ‘‘The Nigerian filmmakers have the capacity. I had a script for years called the Amazon of Africa,’ long before the Americans produced Black Panther and the recent Woman King. This multi-billion Dollar movie, Woman King had the same storyline as mine. It’s a historical movie, a war film between Dahomey and Oyo Empire but did that really happen?’’ ‘‘Our story is more historically accurate because it talks about what really happened. The war was between Dahomey and the Egba people of Abeokuta. The amazon women warriors were from Dahomey and were expected to be celibate and courageous. My point is we are the ones who can tell our stories more accurately to the world, but without the required infrastructure, the outside world will beat us to It.?

